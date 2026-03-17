Rafael Leao latest : AC Milan ready to sell star forward for £68m after dressing room bust-up

By Axel Clody | 17 Mar 2026 16:31

The euphoria of a derby victory over Inter Milan was quickly extinguished at San Siro, with a defeat to Lazio in the following Serie A round bringing Milan back down to earth.

More than the result itself, that match will be remembered for Rafael Leao's explosive reaction — one that has cast serious doubt over his future at the club.

Milan ready to listen to offers for Leao

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri will consider all offers received for the Portuguese forward in the next transfer window.

Despite holding a contract until June 2028 and a release clause of £143m, Leao could leave for considerably less — with Milan understood to be willing to accept a fee in the region of £68m for their No. 10.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League, where clubs would be better placed to meet his wages of £4.6m per season.

Signed from Lille in August 2019 for £29m, Leao established himself as Milan's standout performer over recent seasons, winning the Supercoppa Italiana and a Serie A title — with the Portuguese forward named the division's best player in 2021-22.

Why are Milan willing to sell Leao?

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The forward has not been producing the same impact as in previous seasons. This term, he has been shifted from his natural position on the left wing to a more central role under Allegri, being used in behind to exploit counter-attacks as Milan have struggled to find a reliable centre-forward.

Despite operating in an unfamiliar position, Leao has attempted to contribute to the collective effort, but performances have been unconvincing in recent weeks.

With just two goals and one assist in his last ten matches, Leao was substituted by Allegri at half-time in the defeat to Lazio without having registered a single shot on goal.

Visibly irritated, he brushed off Mike Maignan and refused to embrace the manager. Allegri attempted to play down the incident, but Leao was also seen openly arguing with Christian Pulisic, who had failed to pass to him in two dangerous situations in the final third. The dispute continued in the dressing room and required Allegri's intervention.

The Rossoneri are reported to be "fed up" with both Leao's performances and his attitude — and he is the highest earner at the club. The forward is open to extending his contract by two years, but only if he receives a pay rise. Milan, however, are not convinced that such a reward is merited at this stage.