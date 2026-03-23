Chelsea transfer news: Blues to make 'huge offer' for 52-cap Serbia international amid defensive frailties

By Darren Plant | 23 Mar 2026 11:06

Chelsea have allegedly identified AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic as one of their main summer transfer targets.

The long-term project of the Premier League club currently feels in limbo due to their four-match losing streak under Liam Rosenior.

Not only have Chelsea failed to score in over 300 minutes of football, they have conceded 10 goals against Paris Saint-Germain (twice), Newcastle United and Everton during that period.

As a result, Rosenior's long-term future at the club is under threat, while defensive additions ahead of 2026-27 feel like a must.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have already placed Pavlovic towards the top of their shortlist ahead of the next transfer window.

© Imago

How is Pavlovic performing for AC Milan?

As he nears the end of his second season at San Siro, Pavlovic has contributed six goals and three assists from 65 appearances.

Most notably, however, the 24-year-old has featured heavily in a Milan defence that has conceded just 23 goals from 30 fixtures in Serie A this season, his team also sitting second in the Italian top-flight standings.

Therefore, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to make a 'huge offer' for the Serbia international as they attempt to bring more solidity to their backline.

The report alleges that Chelsea are willing to pay in the region of €40m (£34.64m) to acquire Pavlovic, who has a contract at AC Milan until 2028.

However, his current club are said to be insistent on reaching at least €60m (£51.96m) for the player.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Is Pavlovic the kind of player that Chelsea need?

There is an increasingly strong argument that Chelsea need at least one centre-back of at least 28 to 30 years old to bring some stability to their backline.

That is something that particularly rings true when Tosin Adarabioyo, the oldest outfield player at Chelsea, is likely to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Pavlovic will be 25 years of age come the summer and has impressively already earned 52 caps for Serbia.

Players from that nation have largely performed well in the Premier League. Nikola Milenkovic, who also spent time in Italy before joining Nottingham Forest, plays alongside Pavlovic for the national team and has been a big hit at the City Ground.

Another standout statistic is Pavlovic being over 6ft 3ins. With Chelsea being a small team by Premier League standards, his arrival would represent a major boost on that front.