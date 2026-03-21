Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including AC Milan vs. Torino, Juventus vs. Sassuolo

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Mar 2026 00:20

Today's Serie A predictions include title outsiders AC Milan hosting Torino and Juventus welcoming Sassuolo to Turin, while relegation-threatened Cremonese aim to leave the bottom three when they visit Parma.

© Imago

Separated by six places in the Serie A table, relegation-threatened Cremonese head to Stadio Ennio Tardini to face Parma on Saturday, aiming to climb out of the bottom three after the 30th round.

Marco Giampaolo takes charge of his first game for La Cremo in his second spell, 11 years after last managing them in Serie C in 2015, and maximum points could lift them out of the drop zone.

We say: Parma 1-1 Cremonese

Parma should ideally be the favourites heading into this match, given their form before losing a five-match unbeaten sequence in Turin last weekend.

Considering that Cremonese will have the advantage of a new manager in Giampaolo, the game could end in a draw in Emilia-Romagna on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Cremonese, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Having seen their slim Scudetto hopes take a major hit last weekend, AC Milan must focus on wrapping up second spot in Serie A when they host Torino on Saturday evening.

Now vying with Napoli to finish runners-up behind likely champions Inter Milan, the Rossoneri's 1-0 loss to Lazio surely ended their title dreams.

We say: AC Milan 1-0 Torino

Once solid as a rock, Milan have begun to stutter, but they should resume winning ways against opponents who do not travel well.

In Serie A, Torino have won just three away games all season, and they are leaking lots of goals on the road.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Torino, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse / Icon Sport

Resuming their quest for a crucial top-four finish, Serie A giants Juventus will host mid-table Sassuolo on Saturday evening.

Despite posting back-to-back wins, Juve still sit outside the Champions League places, while their visitors have just suffered consecutive defeats.

We say: Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo

With just one competition to focus on - and some key players returning to fitness - Juventus now look strong candidates to snatch fourth place in Serie A.

Though they always pose a threat, Sassuolo have relatively little to play for, so the home side should help their boss celebrate his 300th league win.