Man United transfer news: Premier League target in 'isolation' after diagnosis as busy summer window approaches

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Mar 2026 01:28

Manchester United target Bruno Guimaraes has been diagnosed with mumps, the Newcastle United midfielder revealed.

The Red Devils faced Bournemouth on Friday in their 31st Premier League game of the season, drawing 2-2 with the Cherries, though they watched on as rivals Liverpool and Chelsea both lost.

With only seven matches left to play, supporters are naturally beginning to think about the summer transfer window, with a host of stars linked to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes has recently been touted as a target for the Red Devils, though he missed his side's defeat against Sunderland on Sunday.

The Brazilian revealed in an Instagram post that he missed the game due to being diagnosed with mumps - an infection that causes swelling on the cheeks and neck - and he will have to isolate for five days but stay away from physical activities for longer.

© Imago / News Images

Does Bruno Guimaraes make sense for Manchester United?

Guimaraes has considerable experience as both a number six and as a number eight, so he would be able to play in a variety of roles at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian is excellent with and without the ball, and his average of 44.3 accurate passes per 90 in the Premier League is significantly more than the figures posted by Casemiro (37.6) and Kobbie Mainoo (28.7).

It should be noted that he is 28 and will have little resale value should he sign for United, and bringing him to the club could be a repeat of past mistakes.

United have been guilty in the past of signing players with minimal consideration for long-term plannng, and perhaps Guimaraes should only be signed if he fits the hierarchy's vision for the team.

© Imago / Focus Images

How many midfielders does Michael Carrick need?

Interim boss Michael Carrick has shown great trust in youngster Kobbie Mainoo, and if the manager is appointed permanently, he could use the 20-year-old as a first-choice midfielder next season.

However, he is not a particularly strong passer, and he would benefit from working on his defensive instincts, though a robust partner would help alleviate him of some responsibilities out of possession.

At least one new midfielder would have been required irrespective of exits, but the confirmed departure of Casemiro in the summer, and the struggles of Manuel Ugarte, mean that at least two midfielders will be needed before the start of 2026-27.