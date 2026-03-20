Man United transfer news: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe responds to 'spectacular' Bruno Guimaraes exit claim

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 11:49 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 11:52

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said that it would be 'a waste of his energy' to discuss the transfer speculation surrounding Bruno Guimaraes.

Manchester United are believed to be keen on signing the Brazil international during this summer's transfer window, and it has been claimed that the Red Devils are in 'advanced discussions' over a summer move.

The 28-year-old has allegedly been personally recommended by Man United midfielder Casemiro, who plays alongside Guimaraes for Brazil.

The 20-time English champions are said to be willing to pay £69m for the Brazilian, who is expected to push to leave Newcastle if the Magpies fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

However, Howe has insisted that Guimaraes is "fully committed" to Newcastle, with the midfielder's current focus on returning from a hamstring injury.

© Imago / News Images

Howe plays down transfer speculation surrounding Guimaraes and Man United

"I don't even know how to respond to that. It is a waste of my energy," Howe said when asked about Guimaraes during his press conference to preview Sunday's clash with Sunderland.

"Bruno is our captain and he is fully committed at the moment. He is injured at the moment; his only focus is coming back to fitness."

Real Madrid are also being heavily linked with Guimaraes, who made the move to Lyon from Newcastle in January 2022.

The midfielder has represented the Magpies on 189 occasions in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and registering 31 assists in the process.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Man United are allegedly 'advancing' on a £69m deal for Guimaraes

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there is a "gentleman's agreement" in place between Guimaraes and Newcastle over a potential summer exit.

"There is, not that it’s always legally enforceable, a verbal gentleman’s agreement allowing Bruno Guimaraes to explore options for clubs that have Champions League football if Newcastle United don’t have Champions League football," Jacobs told The United Stand.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the representatives of Newcastle pair Sandro Tonali and Guimaraes are "fighting against each other" to be in a position to secure a summer transfer.

Tonali's future is also the subject of much speculation, with Man United and Arsenal among the clubs to be linked with the Italy international.

Newcastle are currently ninth in the Premier League table, seven points off fifth-placed Liverpool in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.