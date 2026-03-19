Man United in 'advanced talks' over £69m midfield signing after personal Casemiro recommendation

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 09:14

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced discussions with Newcastle United over a summer deal for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Red Devils are set to sign two new midfielders during this summer's transfer window as part of a major revamp, with Casemiro's exit on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to move on.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has long been regarded as a leading target for Man United, but Manchester City lead the race for the England international.

There have also been strong links with Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, but it is allegedly the Italian's club teammate Guimaraes who has emerged as the number one target.

© Imago / News Images

Man United in 'advanced talks' over Guimaraes transfer

According to Reuters, Man United are in advanced discussions over a move for the Brazilian, with the Red Devils potentially paying £69m for his signature.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions view Guimaraes as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

It is understood that Casemiro, who plays alongside Guimaraes for Brazil, has personally recommended that Man United move for the Newcastle midfielder this summer.

However, Man United will allegedly not have a clear run at the 28-year-old, with Real Madrid also keen on his signature at the end of the season.

Los Blancos allegedly view Guimaraes as a potential replacement for Eduardo Camavinga, as the Frenchman could leave Bernabeu during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / News Images

Real Madrid to 'battle' Man United for Guimaraes transfer

Former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is now in charge of Brazil, has allegedly urged Los Blancos to move for Guimaraes in the upcoming market.

As a result, a fierce battle could be on the cards, with Newcastle unlikely to keep hold of the midfielder unless they can secure more Champions League football for next season.

Guimaraes made the move to Lyon from Newcastle in January 2022, and he has represented the Magpies on 189 occasions in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and registering 31 assists in the process.

This season, the midfielder has a record of nine goals and seven assists in 35 appearances, but he has been sidelined for the last month due to a hamstring injury.