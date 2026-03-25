Man United injury news: Fresh Matthijs de Ligt update 'emerges' after Michael Carrick's recent admission

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 09:54

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly still hopeful that he will be able to make his return before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Netherlands international has not represented Man United for almost four months due to a complicated back issue which is not related to a muscular problem.

De Ligt is believed to have been close to returning to training on multiple occasions during his absence but has been forced to step back each time due to ongoing pain in the area.

Last week, Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick conceded that De Ligt could potentially be missing for the remainder of the season due to the complex nature of the issue.

“Honestly, it's difficult to say. I think it's just because it's taken that much time," Carrick told reporters when asked whether De Ligt would return before the end of the season.

© Imago

Man United's De Ligt 'hopeful' of returning this season

"Yeah, I can't give you any more on it, really. It's one of those things with backs that, sometimes, you think it's alright and then, all of a sudden, it's not quite right. So, we're just kind of being patient and working through it, and we'll just have to see.

"We’ll obviously give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can. But it's really difficult to say. I am not trying to hide anything. Literally, at the moment, we don't know, so we'll have to wait and see.

“It's like any injury. It’s trying to get the balance right. Some are a little bit more straightforward than others. Yeah, it's kind of it is what it is, really. Hopefully, listen, he's improving. It's not improving as quickly as we all hope, but we'll see how it goes.”

© Imago

De Ligt has not represented Man United for four months

However, according to The Sun, De Ligt remains hopeful that he will be able to make his return before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The report claims that the 26-year-old's back is 'improving', and it is still two months before Man United will finish their 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils have seven Premier League games left to play this season, with their next fixture coming against Leeds United on April 13.

Harry Maguire will be suspended for the Leeds match after his red card in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last time out, but Lisandro Martinez should return from a calf injury to partner Leny Yoro in the middle of the defence.

Martinez's issue has been more complicated than first thought, though, so Ayden Heaven could yet feature alongside Yoro against Daniel Farke's team next month.