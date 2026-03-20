Matthijs de Ligt injury latest: Could Man United centre-back miss the remainder of the season?

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 11:28 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 11:31

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has admitted that Matthijs de Ligt could miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign with his troublesome back injury.

De Ligt's last appearance for the Red Devils came against Crystal Palace at the end of November, and he will again be missing when the 20-time English champions face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Friday night.

The exact nature of the 26-year-old's back problem has not been officially confirmed, but it is true that the Netherlands international has had various setbacks in recent months.

It is believed that De Ligt has been close to returning to training on multiple occasions before being forced to pull back due to ongoing pain in the area.

Carrick has now conceded that the centre-back may be missing for the rest of the season, while he could also be absent for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

De Ligt could miss the remainder of the season

“Honestly, it's difficult to say. I think it's just because it's taken that much time," Carrick told reporters when asked whether De Ligt would return before the end of the season.

"Yeah, I can't give you any more on it, really. It's one of those things with backs that, sometimes, you think it's alright and then, all of a sudden, it's not quite right.

"So, we're just kind of being patient and working through it, and we'll just have to see.

"We’ll obviously give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can. But it's really difficult to say. I am not trying to hide anything. Literally, at the moment, we don't know, so we'll have to wait and see.

© Imago

Carrick admits De Ligt's back injury is 'not straightforward'

“It's like any injury. It’s trying to get the balance right. Some are a little bit more straightforward than others. Yeah, it's kind of it is what it is, really.

"Hopefully, listen, he's improving. It's not improving as quickly as we all hope, but we'll see how it goes.”

De Ligt had been one of Man United's best performers in the early stages of the campaign, and his absence has been a big blow for the 20-time English champions.

Lisandro Martinez is also still sidelined for the Red Devils due to a troublesome calf issue, so Leny Yoro is in line to continue in the middle of the defence alongside Harry Maguire for Friday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.