Man United sent firm warning as Benjamin Sesko's agent makes telling comments on striker's role

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 09:34

Benjamin Sesko's agent Elvis Basanovic has said that he is not keen on his client becoming known as a 'super sub' due to his ability to impact matches off the bench.

The 22-year-old initially struggled to make his mark for Manchester United following a move to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig during last summer's transfer window.

However, the striker has now scored seven goals in his last 10 Premier League matches.

Sesko has only started twice in the Premier League since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, with Bryan Mbeumo often selected through the middle.

There have since been suggestions that the striker is more impactful off the bench and could become a player known as a 'super sub'.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Sesko's agent insists Man United striker should be a starter

However, those claims have been rejected by his agent, who appears to suggest that the situation cannot continue next season.

"If you ask me about this name, I don't like it. I like 'super striker' much more," Basanovic told Arena Sport. "I think Benjamin is a super striker.

"He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games. He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench. We can see that he is a complete striker and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name 'super striker.'"

Sesko scored off the bench against Aston Villa on March 15 but was not brought back into the starting side for the clash with Bournemouth last time out.

© Imago

Sesko has scored nine Premier League goals this season

Mbeumo struggled through the middle at the Vitality Stadium, with Sesko eventually introduced in the latter stages, but Man United were made to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw.

The centre-forward had been due to represent Slovenia in their upcoming friendlies with Hungary and Montenegro, but he has withdrawn from the squad.

Sesko will instead stay in Manchester to have treatment on an unspecified issue which has caused him some problems in recent weeks.

The striker is set to be available when Man United resume their Premier League campaign against Leeds United on April 13, and it will be fascinating to see whether he returns to the XI for the contest with Daniel Farke's side at Old Trafford.