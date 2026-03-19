Man United transfer news: Newcastle duo incredibly 'battling' to secure summer exit amid transfer links

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 16:32 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 16:35

The representatives of Newcastle United midfield pair Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are reportedly "fighting against each other" to be in a position to secure a summer transfer.

Tonali and Guimaraes are both regarded to be among the best midfielders in the Premier League, and it is understood that the duo are keen on summer exits, with the Magpies facing a huge battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Man United and Arsenal have been heavily linked with Tonali, while it has been claimed that the former are in 'advanced talks' over a deal for Guimaraes.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there is currently a battle going on behind the scenes between the two camps to place themselves in a position to leave this summer.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Newcastle duo Tonali, Guimaraes are both being heavily linked with summer exits

"Both the Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes camps are fighting against each other," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"At the end of the January window, reports came out linking Tonali to Arsenal, although Arsenal denied it, to make it clear to the market that Tonali is exploring options if Newcastle don’t get UCL football.

"A few months later, the Guimaraes camp is hinting at what they’re doing behind the scenes. Both players are aware that if one leaves, the other won’t, so they are trying to get a potential move in place before the other does."

Jacobs has also claimed that Guimaraes has a "gentleman's agreement" in place to leave Newcastle this summer.

"There is, not that it’s always legally enforceable, a verbal gentleman’s agreement allowing Bruno Guimaraes to explore options for clubs that have Champions League football if Newcastle United don’t have Champions League football," added the journalist.

© Imago / News Images

Will both Tonali and Guimaraes leave Newcastle this summer?

It is not impossible for both Tonali and Guimaraes to leave Newcastle this summer, but it is incredibly unlikely that the Magpies will allow the two players to depart.

At one stage, Tonali looked the more likely to leave, but the reports have ramped up linking Guimaraes with a spectacular move to Man United.

Newcastle will be in a difficult position heading into the summer market if they are unable to secure more Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.

Eddie Howe's side are currently ninth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and nine points off Aston Villa in fourth.