Taxi for Arne Slot? Liverpool boss responds to pundit criticism after Brighton & Hove Albion defeat

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Mar 2026 05:48 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 05:51

Arne Slot has acknowledged that the pressure of managing at Liverpool is naturally high but hit back at some pundits regarding the club's summer recruitment.

The Reds suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon as their hopes of a top-four finish took another hit, though Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Everton later on Saturday benefitted the Merseyside giants.

A clinical brace from Danny Welbeck ensured the Seagulls claimed all three points at the Amex Stadium, leaving the reigning Premier League champions reeling before the international break.

The result marks a third consecutive league game without a win for Slot's side, who have now slipped to fifth in the table behind Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Despite their domestic struggles, the Reds remain active in two major cup competitions, having recently secured their place in the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“There is always pressure at Liverpool - on me, on the players,” said Slot to The Standard after Saturday’s defeat. “That is completely normal."

Slot admits pressure and defends summer transfer business

© Imago / Every Second Media

Speaking further after their 10th league defeat of the season, Slot highlighted that while Liverpool spent heavily in the summer, they also recouped approximately £300m through player sales to balance the books.

“Certain pundits don’t want to tell you we sold £300,” he retorted. “If the £150m player is not available, that’s already one thing. If [Giovanni] Leoni is not available, that’s another thing. Jeremie Frimpong is recently much more available. [Giorgi] Mamardashvili is another signing.

“It makes complete sense when you win the league last season and you spent £150m, not £450m, that the expectations are high.”

The Reds were dealt another blow during the defeat at the Amex as Hugo Ekitike was forced off with an injury just minutes after kick-off, adding to a list of absentees that already includes Mohamed Salah, though the Egyptian should be back after the international break.

Liverpool's defensive struggles persist as pressure mounts on Slot

© Iconsport / SPI

The Reds' 10th league defeat of the season represents a significant decline for a team that lifted the Premier League trophy less than 12 months ago.

Liverpool have now suffered as many top-flight losses in a single campaign as they did in their previous two seasons combined, highlighting a clear defensive fragility.

Slot’s men have particularly struggled in the immediate aftermath of continental matches, having recorded only four victories from 10 games played after Champions League nights.

With a daunting quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, the Merseyside club must rediscover their consistency to avoid missing out on Europe's premier competition entirely.