Mohamed Salah injury news: How many matches does Liverpool forward sit out?

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 19:15

Arne Slot has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss Liverpool's Premier League visit to Brighton & Hove Albion after picking up an injury against Galatasaray.

The Reds travel to the South Coast to face the Seagulls on Saturday afternoon, seeking to maintain their momentum in the race for Champions League qualification.

Slot's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table following a mixed run of domestic form that has left them chasing the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester United.

The Merseysiders head into the contest buoyed by their 4-0 demolition of Galatasaray on Wednesday night, which secured a place in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier competition.

The victory at Anfield was marred by a late fitness concern for their star forward, and the Dutch manager has now updated on his availability, who will miss Egypt's March game against Spain.

Liverpool injury news: Slot confirms Salah absence for Brighton encounter

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Liverpool manager has confirmed that Salah will miss the visit to the Amex Stadium after picking up a muscle injury during the midweek European triumph.

Salah requested to be substituted shortly after scoring his side's fourth goal — his 50th in the Champions League — against the Turkish giants and has since been ruled out of Saturday's lunchtime fixture.

"I think you expect the outcome, so he is not available for tomorrow," said Slot via Ben Dinnery on X. "The good thing for Liverpool is we go into an international break, bad news for Egypt, he can't go there.

"We hope that, with what Mo has shown in the past, he can recover faster than other players.

"He takes such good care of his body - he can be back earlier than others, as history has shown. Only two weeks until we go again..."

?️ Arne Slot. #LFC



Team news... Mo Salah will miss out at Brighton after picking up an injury against Galatasaray.



'I think you expect the outcome, so he is not available for tomorrow. The good thing for Liverpool is we go into an international break, bad news for Egypt, he… — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 20, 2026

How many Liverpool games could Salah miss?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Slot's remarks suggest that the Reds manager expects the talismanic attacker to return to contention after the two-week break.

This is certainly a positive outlook for the Liverpool legend, especially considering that their star attacker appeared to be regaining his form against the Turkish giants after missing a first-half penalty.

Although the Merseyside side are already without Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo and right-back Conor Bradley, not having to include Salah on the list is good news for Slot.

With a Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, the possibility of Salah returning immediately after the international break is a welcome boost for the outgoing Premier League champions.