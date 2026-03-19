Liverpool injury news: Arne Slot provides Mohamed Salah update following Champions League success

By Carter White | 19 Mar 2026 15:07

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Mohamed Salah picked up an injury during the win over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old experienced an eventful night during the second leg of the last-16 tie at Anfield, where he missed a first-half penalty before producing an excellent curled effort to contribute to the 4-0 beating of the Turkish outfit.

Salah netted his 50th Champions League goal against Galatasaray, becoming the first African player to reach the impressive milestone, shaking off a poor first period which included that tame effort from 12 yards out.

After easing through at the expense of the Turkish Super Lig side, Slot's men are now scheduled to face current holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals at the beginning of April, with the Reds seeking some continental revenge.

Luis Enrique's European champions knocked Liverpool out of UEFA's elite club competition at the last-16 stage during the 2024-25 campaign, when Les Parisiens eventually went on to win the tournament for the first time.

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'He felt something' - Arne provides worrying Salah update

After bagging a goal and an assist at Anfield on Wednesday night, Salah signalled to the bench that he needed to be replaced, with the Egypt international leaving the Merseyside occasion in the 75th minute.

Pressed for an update on the condition of the Reds legend following the match, Liverpool head coach Slot provided details of the 33-year-old's self-prompted decision to depart the Champions League action.

“He was asking for a substitution, not because he felt he had scored enough, but he felt something,” Slot informed journalists when questioned on Salah’s injury. “So let's see where he is for the weekend and afterwards.”

Salah was replaced by Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, who is a regular starter on the left flank for Slot in the Premier League, scoring six goals and providing three assists across 28 top-flight matches.

The 26-year-old was unable to register a goal contribution during the final moments at Anfield, where the Reds eased to progression in the Champions League past a Victor Osimhen-less Galatasaray side.

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How many matches could Salah miss?

Liverpool are lucky in some respects that Salah's injury has arrived on the eve of the March international break, with the Reds facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon before the two-week pause.

After the international window, Slot's side face a critical run of fixtures on the domestic scene and in the Champions League, with Manchester City and PSG on the horizon at the beginning of April.

Just days after Liverpool's hosting of Les Parisiens in the second leg of their quarter-final affair, Everton will clash with the Reds at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time in a heated Merseyside derby.

Liverpool possess decent options in attacking areas to cover for the absence of Salah, including the aforementioned Gakpo, as well as youngster Rio Ngumoha and Italian Federico Chiesa.