Wednesday's Champions League results & roundup: Salah strikes 50 in Liverpool comeback as Spurs end winless run

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Mar 2026 22:03 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 22:07

The final three places in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Champions League were decided on Wednesday night.

After Barcelona's emphatic win against Newcastle United earlier in the evening, the action continued with Bayern Munich against Atalanta, Liverpool versus Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool (4) 4-0 (1) Galatasaray: Reds stage Anfield comeback

Stop that, Mo Salah ?‍?



His 50th goal in the competition scored in some style.



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/2VYwIh2cIc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Liverpool staged an emphatic Anfield comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday, winning 4-0 on the night to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory after their 1-0 first-leg loss to Galatasaray.

Alongside another fabulous Anfield comeback, Egyptian king Mohamed Salah added to the fun by hitting a landmark 50 goals in the Champions League - becoming the first African player to ever reach the milestone.

The winger, after squandering the chance to give Liverpool the lead in the tie from the penalty spot in the first half, scored the Reds' fourth of the night with an absolute stunner into the top-left corner.

The goal put the cherry on top of a fantastic performance from Liverpool, which started thanks to a fine finish from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 25th minute to equalise the tie.

Despite missing a mass of chances to take the lead before the break, including Salah's missed penalty, the Reds did not have to wait long after the restart before taking the lead, as an electric start to the second half saw Arne Slot's men fly into a dominant advantage.

Hugo Ekitike and Ryan Gravenberch scored two within eight minutes of the restart, and Liverpool came close to netting three in a five-minute period when Wilfried Singo's own-goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Liverpool did soon get their fourth of the night just after the hour mark as Salah struck, rounding out the scoring as the Reds sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a brilliant 4-1 aggregate win.

As a result of the second leg turnaround, Liverpool set up a quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, who eliminated the Reds on penalties in the round of 16 en route to their Champions League triumph last season.

Tottenham Hotspur (5) 3-2 (7) Atletico Madrid: Spurs end wait for a win

Xavi Simons converts from the spot to put Tottenham Hotspur back in the lead on the night ⚡️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4vl2RHGCch — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur may have failed to keep their Champions League campaign alive, but Igor Tudor finally ended his wait for a first win as manager with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on the night.

Following a dramatic first-leg loss, Spurs had a mountain to climb to extend their European dreams, but despite their ultimate elimination, the second-leg win will give Tudor's side a much-needed boost.

Tottenham did flirt with the idea of a comeback throughout the night, with Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons each handing Spurs the lead before Atletico Madrid twice equalised through Julian Alvarez and David Hancko.

The goals from the pair, despite the ultimate defeat, meant Diego Simeone's side retained their aggregate lead, securing a 7-5 win over the two legs to advance into the next round.

However, a 91st-minute penalty from Simons, his second of the night, saw Spurs end an eight-game wait for a triumph, while it also hands Tudor his first victory as manager.

The main story of the tie will deservedly be Atletico Madrid's advancement into the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will clash with Bayern Munich.

However, Tottenham finally bringing an end to their winless run will certainly be one of the most important stories from the night itself, handing Spurs a major boost in confidence for their ongoing Premier League relegation battle.

Bayern Munich (10) 4-1 (2) Atalanta: Allianz annihilation

Luis Diaz with a perfect chip to score Bayern Munich's TENTH goal of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atalanta ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/n6YzhDT7B7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Bayern Munich annihilated Atalanta at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, sealing a 4-1 win on the night and emphatic 10-2 aggregate victory over the two legs in the round of 16.

Vincent Kompany may have made changes after the dominant 6-1 win in the first leg, but his side picked up where they left off in Italy, controlling the game and recording another significant win.

Harry Kane made his presence felt in his first start since the end of February, opening the scoring from the penalty spot after just 25 minutes before doubling Bayern Munich's lead with a fabulous individual goal minutes after the second half restart.

The striker's second of the night marked his 50th in the Champions League in 66 appearances, with only Erling Haaland (49) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (62) reaching the milestone in fewer games.

Seconds later and 18-year-old sensation Lennart Karl extended Bayern Munich's lead even further, calmly dispatching into the bottom left corner to add to Atalanta's misery.

Karl was involved once again as Bayern Munich hit double-digits on aggregate, with Luis Diaz latching onto the youngster's lobbed pass and delightfully dinking over Marco Sportiello.

The teenager, consequently, became the youngest German player to score and assist in a Champions League match, adding to a fabulous week amid reports of an impending first senior national team call-up.

Bayern Munich's forward men may have been in party mode, but the defence will be left frustrated after failing to add the clean sheet to the stunning victory, with Lazar Samardzic striking a late consolation for Atalanta.

Despite any potential frustrations from the backline, Bayern Munich's remarkable 10-2 aggregate win means they will advance into the quarter-finals, where they will face Real Madrid in a mouth-watering tie.