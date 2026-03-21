David Raya reveals Champions League club tried to sign him before Arsenal transfer

By Ben Sully | 21 Mar 2026 00:43

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has admitted he was "very close" to joining Bayern Munich before he completed a move to the Gunners.

After spending four seasons at Brentford, Raya joined Arsenal on an initial season-long loan deal in the summer of 2023.

The Spaniard converted his loan stay into a permanent transfer in the following summer in a deal worth £27m.

Under Mikel Arteta's watch, Raya has developed a reputation as one of Europe's standout shot-stoppers in an Arsenal side renowned for its defensive solidity.

© Imago

Raya reveals Bayern transfer interest

While he is now regarded as Arsenal's undisputed number one, Raya has now revealed that he could have taken a different path before joining the Gunners.

"I was very close to joining another club, but luckily that didn't happen, and in the end Arsenal made a bid and I came here," Raya told Sky Sports.

When pressed about which club was interested, Raya revealed: "It was Bayern Munich".

The move to Arsenal over Bayern has proved to be a key moment in Raya's career, especially as he would have faced competition from Manuel Neuer if he had joined the German giants.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Raya's importance to Arsenal in title challenge

Raya has been an important figure in Arsenal's latest title bid, having recorded 15 shutouts in 31 Premier League appearances - four more than the next-best tally of Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The performances of Raya and the Arsenal backline have provided the foundation for Arteta's side to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

The Spain international has also produced on the European stage, claiming six clean sheets in nine Champions League matches, including a shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16 second leg.

Despite being a pivotal player in the Arsenal squad, Raya is set to watch Sunday's EFL Cup final against Man City from the bench, having handed over goalkeeping duties to Kepa Arrizabalaga all five matches on the road to Wembley.