Spurs transfer news: Joao Palhinha 'solution' emerges if midfielder returns to Bayern Munich

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 15:25

Bayern Munich are reportedly assessing their options when it comes to the future of Joao Palhinha.

The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur, who possess the option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Having made 22 starts and 12 substitute appearances in Premier League and Champions League fixtures, the Portugal international has been used on a regular basis.

However, Spurs sitting one point above the Premier League relegation zone means that they cannot make any early decisions with regarding to activating a buy option believed to be just under £26m.

According to journalist Christian Falk, who was speaking to CFBayern, Bayern are having to consider alternatives.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Palhinha to join a different Premier League club?

If Spurs remain in the Premier League, they may proceed with signing the 30-year-old, but the possibility remains that Palhinha could return to the Allianz Arena.

Nevertheless, Falk stresses that there is little chance of the player being reintegrated back into Vincent Kompany's squad.

He said: "It is true: Palhinha could depart Tottenham in the summer. There is a discussion ongoing at Bayern Munich because they wanted to sell the player to Spurs.

"They’d hoped the Premier League club would end up triggering the release clause (about €30m [£25.8m]). It could be that Tottenham won’t look to sign him at the moment, whilst the future of the club remains very open.

"From Bayern’s perspective, they’re talking about selling him to another Premier League club if he does come back to Munich. He’s played well in England, and other clubs are watching him and seeing that he’s not the problem at Tottenham."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Would Palhinha jump at Premier League stay?

Ahead of turning 31 years of age in the summer, Palhinha is at a stage of his career where he will be looking to prolong his time at the top level.

Although he has not displayed the find of form at Spurs that he shown with Fulham, he remains a defensive-minded player with 10 goals and three assists from 94 Premier League appearances.

Given his age, very few clubs other than those in England's top flight are going to entertain paying £25m+ for Palhinha.

Therefore, not only is the Premier League likely to be Palhinha's preference, it is also the most realistic outcome.

Clubs participating in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League may all show an interest in due course.