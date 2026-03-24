Juventus transfer news: Luciano Spalletti ‘asks’ for three Premier League summer signings including two title winners

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Mar 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 13:10

Luciano Spalletti has reportedly asked for Juventus to sign three Premier League players this summer during contract negotiations with the Serie A giants.

The 67-year-old was appointed Juve head coach in October last year, replacing Igor Tudor, on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

Spalletti has won 16 of his 30 matches in charge of the Old Lady in all competitions, but a run of just four wins in 10 Serie A games has seen his team slip down to fifth in the table and out of the Champions League qualification places with eight fixtures remaining.

Despite this, Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus view Spalletti as the right man to lead the club back into the Scudetto race next season and news over a contract extension could be confirmed before Easter.

A ‘decisive meeting’ between Spalletti and Juve chiefs is likely to take place next weekend to finalise a two-year extension, but initial talks have already take place, with the Italian also expressing his thoughts on desired summer transfer targets.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Spalletti keen to reunite with Alisson at Juventus

It is claimed that Spalletti would like to reunite with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who he coached at Roma between January 2016 and May 2017.

Alisson is Liverpool’s undisputed No.1 shot-stopper and has made over 330 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles and one Champions League, but speculation over his future at Anfield has surfaced in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old will soon be entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside and Juventus could have a 'decisive card' in the race for the Brazil international this summer.

Alisson is believed to have been identified as the preferred replacement for Mattia Perin and Michele Di Gregorio, who are ‘likely’ to depart Juventus.

© Imago / Action Plus

Bernardo, Kolo Muani also wanted by Spalletti at Juventus

Another multiple Premier League title winner wanted by Spalletti is Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, who is out of contract in the summer and could be available on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old playmaker has been tipped to seek pastures new when his deal at the Etihad Stadium expires, but Juve may face stern competition from several other European clubs for his signature.

Indeed, the likes of boyhood club Benfica, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with a interest in Bernardo, who lifted his 18th trophy as a Man City player on Sunday following their EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Spalletti is also said to be keen to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Juventus, were he spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before joining Tottenham on a temporary deal last summer.

Spalletti is pushing for Juve to keep hold of striker Dusan Vlahovic – out of contract in June – and he wants to use the Serbian in his attack with Kolo Muani, who has scored just five goals in 34 games for Spurs this term, but netted 10 times in 22 matches for Juve.