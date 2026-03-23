Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants could 'battle' Man City for Serie A star this summer

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 18:22

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso during this summer's transfer window.

The Catalan outfit are expected to be in the market for a new left-back ahead of the 2026-27 campaign to provide competition and cover for Alejandro Balde.

According to Sport Italia, Cambiaso has been identified by Barcelona as a genuine target, with the Catalan outfit eyeing a move for the Italian in the upcoming market.

The report claims that Cambiaso fits the profile of the type of full-back that the La Liga champions want to bring in this summer, but the club could face competition from Manchester City, who were linked with the 26-year-old last summer.

© Imago

Barcelona 'weighing up' summer move for Cambiaso

Cambiaso started his professional career with Genoa in 2017, spending five years with the Italian club, before making the switch to Juventus in 2022.

The Italian has represented his current side on 124 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering 16 assists in the process.

Cambiaso has again been a strong performer for Juventus this season, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The full-back has shown his versatility throughout the season by operating on both sides of a back four, while he is also capable of featuring as a wing-back.

Juventus face losing a number of important players this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with Cambiaso among them.

© Imago

Would Cambiaso be a good signing for Barcelona?

Cambiaso has been an excellent performer for Juventus in the last three seasons, and it would not be a surprise to see the Italian leave this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to have a free run at him, with Man City believed to be considering reigniting their interest, but the Catalan giants must do all they can to bring in the Italian, who could be a valuable contributor for the club moving forward.