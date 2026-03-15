Liverpool transfer news: Alisson fear emerges after contract extension as 'decisive card' revealed

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 08:03

Liverpool may reportedly still be at risk of losing number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker despite the Brazilian's recent contract extension.

On Saturday, it was reliably reported that Liverpool had triggered the option to extend Alisson's contract, which will now run until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Reds have not formally announced the extension of Alisson's contract, however, and the 33-year-old has experienced a troubled couple of years on a personal level due to injuries.

Alisson missed last week's 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray owing to a muscular problem, although Arne Slot delivered a positive update on his fitness before Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, Giorgi Mamardashvili excelled in Alisson's absence in Turkey - despite ending up on the losing side - and the Georgia international has been tipped to reprise his role for the visit of Tottenham.

Juventus hold 'decisive card' in pursuit of Liverpool's Alisson Becker

© Imago

In the meantime, Alisson is thought to have attracted serious transfer interest from Italian giants Juventus and Roma, although Liverpool are reluctant to part ways with the experienced South American.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus could have a 'decisive card' in the race for the goalkeeper, in the shape of head coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Bianconeri boss was in charge of Roma during Alisson's time at the Stadio Olimpico, and a deal could supposedly be 'resolved quickly' if Spalletti personally tries to convince the 33-year-old to make the move to Turin.

Furthermore, Juventus would reportedly have no qualms over forking out Alisson's €6m (£5.2m) yearly salary, as the Old Lady are 'willing to make a sacrifice' for a goalkeeper of his experience and calibre.

The report adds that efforts are already underway to prise Alisson away from Liverpool, whom the Brazil international has kept 139 clean sheets for in 330 appearances since his arrival in 2018.

Can Liverpool afford to lose Alisson amid Juventus transfer links?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

There is no questioning Alisson's place among the all-time great Premier League goalkeepers - he may even be considered the Premier League goalkeeping GOAT by some - but fitness issues are becoming an increasing concern.

The shot-stopper suffered from three separate hamstring injuries during the 2024-25 season, and he missed 28 matches for club and country across all competitions, having also spent time out with a concussion.

Alisson also missed two months of the 2023-24 campaign with a hamstring problem, as well as eight games earlier this season owing to an identical issue, before his very recent muscular concern.

The latter problem was thankfully a minor one for the goalkeeper, but a worrying pattern is emerging for Alisson when it comes to his own fitness levels.

Furthermore, 25-year-old Mamardashvili is now at the age where he should be challenging for regular Premier League starts, and in Vitezslav Jaros - currently on loan at Ajax - Liverpool would have a competent backup to the Georgian if Alisson departed.