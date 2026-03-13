Liverpool facing serious Alisson transfer dilemma as Arne Slot gives triple fitness update before Tottenham

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 09:28

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is keeping his fingers crossed that both Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa will be fit for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur.

Neither the Brazilian goalkeeper nor Italian attacker were fit to face Galatasaray in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 showdown, as the Reds fell to another 1-0 defeat to the Turkish giants at Rams Park.

Mario Lemina's goal made the difference against Slot's side, who had previously suffered a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the league phase in September and are now under pressure to turn the tie around next week on home soil.

In between those two legs, Liverpool host a relegation-threatened Spurs side, whose last visit to Anfield came on the day that the Reds secured the 2024-25 Premier League title last April.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Slot provided some more detail on Alisson's injury, explaining that the South American had felt a tweak after passing the ball and should "definitely" be fit for the second leg with Galatasaray if not Spurs.

Arne Slot gives triple Liverpool fitness update before Tottenham

© Imago / Action Plus

"He's been with the physios and in rehab until now," Slot said. "We are training today as you know, so let's see if he can join the team session. That is something I expect, but not 100% sure because I haven't spoken to him or the medical staff.

"I'm hopeful but that's not to say I'm 100% sure. He felt something when he passed the ball in one of his muscles, but after we checked it was so minor we think it doesn't have to take very long.

"But as always games follow up so fast that he has to miss Galatasaray, and hopefully he's available for Sunday. If not I'm expecting definitely against Galatasaray [second leg]."

Furthermore, the Dutchman is also optimistic of having Chiesa back in the squad for the visit of Tottenham, adding: "I expect he feels better now, he felt unwell the day before the game. I think he's able to train with us again."

Slot was also quizzed on Alexander Isak's recovery from a serious leg injury, but he had little to add on the Swede, responding: "With the rehab team still, not with the team."

Is Alisson Becker's Liverpool career winding down?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Few can question that Alisson has cemented his place in the all-time Premier League goalkeeping greats, but in recent times, injuries have been plaguing the 33-year-old shot-stopper.

Alisson missed a handful of games earlier this season with a hamstring problem, and he was also absent for 25 matches in the 2024-25 campaign as a result of three separate thigh injuries.

The Brazilian could easily compete at the top level for another five seasons or so, but he is only contracted to Liverpool until the end of the 2026-27 season, and whether he will sign a new deal is the topic of much uncertainty.

Number two Giorgi Mamardashvili is now 25 years old and at the point where regular football is becoming a necessity, which will not be possible while Alisson is fully fit and in form.

The South American's latest issue may have been minor, but his persistent muscular problems are becoming difficult to ignore, and a parting of the ways this summer may be on the cards if the powers-that-be harbour serious concerns about his fitness record.