Spurs vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 13:25 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 13:25

A game that typically produces goals, cards and chaos headlines Saturday's Premier League action, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome champions Liverpool to North London for gameweek 17 of the 2025-26 campaign.

Out of every English top-flight fixture to be played since 1992, none has produced more goals than Tottenham vs. Liverpool, who have shared an unrivalled 206 efforts between them in Premier League matches.

Nine of those strikes arrived in this exact battle last term, and Arne Slot's side ought to be confident of repeating their victorious feat, having made it five games unbeaten in all competitions when they conquered Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 last weekend.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank's Tottenham lost for the third time in five top-flight matches when they were swept aside 3-0 by Nottingham Forest, a result that left them in the bottom half of the Premier League table, four points and four places worse off than Liverpool.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 187

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 50

Draws: 44

Liverpool wins: 93

Five of the first six meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the early 20th century were won by the Lilywhites, but the mammoths from Merseyside have since built up a dominant streak over their capital counterparts in this battle.

Indeed, the Reds have prevailed in 93 of the 187 competitive meetings between the two clubs down the years while only suffering 50 defeats, and another 44 scraps have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those 50 losses for Liverpool came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2023-24 season, albeit in highly infuriating circumstances, as Luis Diaz's goal was incorrectly disallowed by virtue of a "significant human error" before Joel Matip turned into his own net in added time.

Jurgen Klopp's crop avenged that cruel defeat with a 4-2 triumph at Anfield towards the end of the season, though, which preceded an engrossing 6-3 success for Arne Slot's team in December 2024, enhancing this fixture's reputation as one of the most exciting on the English football calendar.

Another six goals flew into Anfield nets in April 2025 too, but five of those went to the Reds, who thumped Tottenham 5-1 to officially win their 20th English top-flight title.

It was Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs who Liverpool conquered in the 2019 Champions League final too, where Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi broke Lilywhites hearts, and there have only been three wins for Spurs in the last 28 top-flight head-to-heads.

A 1-0 success in the first leg of the 2024-25 EFL Cup semi-finals represents one of those rare victories, but Liverpool avenged that narrow loss with a 4-0 battering in the return fixture, before going down to Newcastle United in the final.

Current Reds hotshot Mohamed Salah leads the way in terms of individual goals in this head-to-head with 16 efforts, five more than Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves and Liverpool icon Ian Rush and managed in this bout.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 27, 2025: Liverpool 5-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2025: Liverpool 4-0 Spurs (EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg)

Jan 08, 2025: Spurs 1-0 Liverpool (EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg)

Dec 22, 2024: Spurs 3-6 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 05, 2024: Liverpool 4-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2023: Spurs 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2023: Liverpool 4-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2022: Spurs 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 07, 2022: Liverpool 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2021: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2021: Spurs 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2020: Liverpool 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2020: Spurs 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2019: Liverpool 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jun 01, 2019: Spurs 0-2 Liverpool (Champions League Final)

Mar 31, 2019: Liverpool 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2018: Spurs 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2018: Liverpool 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2017: Spurs 4-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2017: Liverpool 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2016: Liverpool 2-1 Spurs (EFL Cup Round Four)