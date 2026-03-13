Preview: FC Twente vs FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 13 Mar 2026 11:04 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 11:11

Both unbeaten in their last five matches, FC Twente and FC Utrecht lock horns at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday afternoon in round 27 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign.

This weekend's clash in Enschede marks the second meeting of the year between these sides, who faced off in January for a place in the KNVB Beker quarter-finals.

Match preview

For much of the season, Twente have been hard to beat—as shown by just four defeats in 26 outings—but a flurry of draws (11, the joint-most in the division) has often hampered their progress.

Three stalemates in their first four Eredivisie matches of 2026 provided a familiar narrative for John van den Brom's men, but they have since turned the tide by winning four of the next five, culminating in a 4-1 demolition of Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Now on 44 points from 26 matches, Twente occupy fourth place in the table and are on course for a second top-four finish in three years. The Tukkers also have Champions League qualification in their sights, sitting just two points behind NEC in third.

With matches against PSV Eindhoven, NEC, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam still to come after facing Utrecht, Twente arguably have the toughest run-in of any side and will need their defence to maintain the form that has seen them concede a league-low 27 goals.

After going four games without a win in this fixture between April 2023 and September 2024, Sunday’s hosts are now unbeaten in the last three meetings against Utrecht, who let 1-0 leads slip in both January's cup tie and December's reverse fixture at Stadion Galgenwaard.

© Imago

Facing the division's bottom club, Utrecht will have been disappointed not to claim all three points against Heracles last time out, following a goalless stalemate at the Asito Stadion.

To make matters worse, Friday's draw in Almelo saw Ron Jans's side drop out of the European places into ninth with 35 points, leaving them with work to do as the season enters its final stretch.

Nonetheless, it has been a positive couple of weeks for De Domstedelingen, who are now on their longest unbeaten run of the season—this coming shortly after a run of eight games without a win in all competitions, seven of which ended in defeat.

Like Twente, Utrecht still have trips to PSV and Ajax to come, and Sunday's visitors will need to improve on an away record that has yielded just three wins from 13 league matches so far.

However, a 2-1 loss to Volendam on January 18 remains Utrecht's only defeat in eight Eredivisie away games since November 2023, although the majority have ended in draws (W2, D5).

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

D

W

D

W

W

W

FC Twente form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

W

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Twenty-four-year-old Mees Hilgers will not feature for Twente again this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November.

Taylor Booth has been sidelined since November, and although the American is nearing a comeback, Sunday’s game against his former employers is expected to come too soon.

Sondre Orjasaeter faces a late fitness test after being forced off with an injury scare against Go Ahead Eagles.

Defenders Mike van der Hoorn and Mike Eerdhuijzen are both out for Utrecht with thigh injuries, while Sebastien Haller is sidelined with a rib problem.

Danish duo Victor Jensen and Niklas Vesterlund remain unavailable, with the former set to miss an 11th consecutive game.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; M Rots, Nijstad, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Zerrouki, Hlynsson; Pjaca, Lammers, D Rots

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; El Karouani, Viergever, Horemans, Didden; Zechiel, Engwanda; Cathline, De Wit, Alarcon; Stepanov

We say: FC Twente 2-1 FC Utrecht

Twente’s home momentum is hard to ignore, especially given their recent clinical form in front of goal. While Utrecht are resilient on their travels and should find the net, the hosts are tipped to edge a tight contest and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

