Premier League Gameweek 30
Chelsea
Mar 14, 2026 5.30pm
Stamford Bridge
Newcastle

Team News: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Chelsea vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

European hopefuls and Champions League dreamers square off in a high-stakes Saturday evening encounter at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea look to bounce back from their continental collapse in Paris against Newcastle United.

The fifth-placed Blues are currently locked in a four-way battle for a top-four finish as they sit just three points behind Manchester United in the table, while the Magpies aim to bridge a nine-point gap to their hosts and end a 14-year hoodoo in West London.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Estevao Willian (thigh), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

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