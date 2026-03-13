Team News: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

European hopefuls and Champions League dreamers square off in a high-stakes Saturday evening encounter at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea look to bounce back from their continental collapse in Paris against Newcastle United.
The fifth-placed Blues are currently locked in a four-way battle for a top-four finish as they sit just three points behind Manchester United in the table, while the Magpies aim to bridge a nine-point gap to their hosts and end a 14-year hoodoo in West London.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
CHELSEA vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED
CHELSEA
Out: Levi Colwill (knee)
Doubtful: Estevao Willian (thigh), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Out: Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes