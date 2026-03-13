Liverpool transfer news: Reds, Arsenal 'scrapping' for £43m Bundesliga prospect ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 13 Mar 2026 17:37

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch during the summer transfer window.

The two Premier League foes are both targeting defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with the pair linked to Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who is also supposedly wanted by Barcelona.

Focusing on a Germany Under-21 international for the moment, Jeltsch has impressed massively at Stuttgart since a February 2025 switch from Nuremberg for just under £7m, blossoming into a top-class defender.

The 19-year-old has featured in 18 Bundesliga matches for the German outfit during 2025-26 so far, providing one assist and forming part of a side who were one of the standout clubs in the League Phase of the Europa League.

That being said, Sebastian Hoeneb's side face an uphill battle to remain in the continental competition after losing the first leg of their last-16 tie to Portuguese giants Porto on Thursday night.

© Imago / osnapix

Liverpool, Arsenal join Bayern in Jeltsch race?

According to TEAMtalk, a pair of Premier League challengers have joined the list of possible suitors for Stuttgart youngster Jeltsch, who is surely targeting a spot in Germany's World Cup squad this summer.

The report states that current English champions Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal are interested in securing the highly-rated services of the 19-year-old during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Jeltsch under contract at his present employers until the summer of 2030, Stuttgart are in no rush to part ways and cash in on a leading prospect, who is seen as key to the long-term vision at MHP Arena.

The Bundesliga club's fondness of the centre-back is reflected in their supposed asking price, with Hoeneb's side said to be demanding at least £43m for a player who is knocking on the door for a senior Germany call-up.

As well as Mikel Arteta's men and Arne Slot's side, German powerhouses Bayern Munich are also known to be keen on the talents of Jeltsch, with the Bavarians making contact with representatives of the teenager.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Where would Jeltsch shine?

After impressing for over a season at Stuttgart, Jeltsch could be set to make the next step in his promising career, with a host of top European clubs keen on him.

It is difficult to imagine the 19-year-old moving ahead of either William Saliba or Gabriel in the pecking order at Arsenal.

Bayern Munich could provide a more comfortable switch for Jeltsch, who is already accustomed to Bundesliga football.