Barcelona transfer news: Spanish giants handed 'boost' in summer Alessandro Bastoni pursuit

By Carter White | 13 Mar 2026 16:49

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The 26-year-old is said to be wanted by a host of clubs around the European ecosystem, including a couple of sides in the Premier League, namely champions Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal.

Bastoni is a doubt to feature for Inter this weekend owing to a knee injury but started the 1-0 derby defeat to AC Milan last Sunday night, playing 68 minutes and picking up a yellow card along the way.

With the Italian giants seven points clear at the very summit of the Serie A standings, there is no doubting that the 26-year-old and company have enjoyed a positive campaign, even if they experienced continental embarrassment in February.

After finishing a promising 10th place in the eight-game League Phase, the Nerazzurri was knocked out of the Champions League at the playoff stage by Bodo/Glimt, who are certainly the underdog story of the competition so far.

© Imago

Barca handed 'boost' in Bastoni pursuit

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona have been handed a major leg-up in the race for the services of Bastoni.

The report claims that hardly any of the current Inter Milan group are untouchable in terms of potential departures.

As a result, it is claimed that the Nerazzurri could be tempted into a summer sale of Bastoni if a suitable transfer fee is offered.

It is stated that the 26-year-old is not performing to the best of his potential at San Siro, despite looking on course to win his third Serie A title.

Barca are known to be huge admirers of the Italy international, who won Euro 2020 earlier in the decade, playing second fiddle in the centre-back department to the likes of Giorgio Chiellini for the majority of the tournament.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Where would Bastoni fit at Arsenal, Liverpool?

Conceding just 22 Premier League goals in 30 matches so far in 2025-26, Arsenal boast the best defensive record in the division by a considerable distance, allowing five fewer goals than second-placed Manchester City.

By extension, Gabriel and William Saliba are often touted as the best centre-back pairing in England, meaning that Bastoni would find it extremely challenging to immediately break into the Gunners' starting XI.

Further up the country on Merseyside, Virgil van Dijk is the undoubted captain and leader at the back for Liverpool, however there is the potential for someone to arrive and provide a new option in that position.

Ibrahima Konate has been persistently linked to the likes of Real Madrid since last summer, with the Frenchman yet to sign a contract extension at Anfield as he continues to weigh up his options.