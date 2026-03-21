Liverpool transfer news: Reds could 'miss out' on £69m Inter Milan star

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Mar 2026 20:12

Liverpool are reportedly losing ground in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni this summer.

The 41-capped Italian joined Inter from Atalanta in the summer of 2019 and has established himself as one of their key players, making over 290 appearances across all competitions.

Bastoni has featured in 24 Serie A starts this season, contributing one goal and four assists, while attracting interest from several elite clubs across Europe.

Liverpool are believed to have identified him as a key target under prospective manager Xabi Alonso, but reportedly face increasing competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Liverpool hopes fading in race for Alessandro Bastoni?

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

According to a report from TeamTalk, Inter are determined to retain Bastoni and are working on a lucrative new contract to secure his long-term future at San Siro.

The report suggests that Liverpool’s hopes of signing the defender, valued at around £69m, are fading as Inter grow increasingly confident of keeping him beyond the summer.

The Nerazzurri have no intention of parting ways with the former Atalanta centre-back and have already opened talks over a contract extension until beyond 2028.

This development will come as a significant setback for Liverpool, who view Bastoni as an ideal long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

A big summer awaits Liverpool

© Imago

Liverpool have already secured a deal for Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, with the defender set to join the squad next season.

However, further reinforcements are required in defence, particularly with Ibrahima Konate facing an uncertain future as his contract approaches its expiry.

Joe Gomez is also likely to depart after struggling with injuries, underlining the need for a significant defensive overhaul.

Much of Liverpool’s transfer strategy will hinge on whether they secure Champions League qualification next season, which could also prove decisive in determining Arne Slot’s future at the club.