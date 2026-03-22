Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, Como vs. Pisa

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Mar 2026 00:20

Today's Serie A predictions include title favourites Inter Milan travelling to relegation strugglers Fiorentina, Champions League-chasing Como hosting second-bottom Pisa and Roma aiming to move on from Europa League heartbreak when they host Lecce.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

A week after ending their four‑month wait for a Serie A victory, Pisa travel to Champions League‑chasing Como, aiming to secure back‑to‑back top‑flight wins in round 30.

The victory over Cagliari was only the Nerazzurri’s second since promotion, but repeating that at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia will require a far stronger effort.

We say: Como 3-1 Pisa

Despite Pisa’s improved confidence after defeating Cagliari, Fabregas’s in‑form side are unlikely to pass up the chance to strengthen their grip on a Champions League berth.

Como’s attacking fluency and strong home form should ultimately tell against a Pisa side still searching for consistency on their travels, and the Lariani ought to edge Sunday’s lunchtime encounter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Pisa, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

After their thrilling Europa League win in midweek, Bologna must return to Serie A duty on Sunday, when they welcome Lazio to Stadio Dall'Ara.

Both clubs are on a high following recent results, and just two points separate the two outsiders in the race for Europe.

We say: Bologna 1-1 Lazio

Having played out two low-scoring draws in the past three months, these well-matched sides are set to do so again.

Lazio prevailed on penalties when they last visited Stadio Dall'Ara - where Bologna have won just two of their last 12 home fixtures - but claiming a point this time will leave them behind the Rossoblu by two.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Lazio, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Having been very publicly humbled in Europe's top competition, Atalanta BC will try to bounce back on Sunday, when they welcome Hellas Verona to Bergamo.

While La Dea suffered a Champions League hiding at the hands of Bayern Munich, Hellas are losing their fight for Serie A survival, lying nine points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

We say: Atalanta BC 3-1 Hellas Verona

Atalanta can halt a concerning slump on Sunday, as their top attackers are now available and Verona always offer up chances.

Blown away by Bayern, La Dea will be much more comfortable against relegation-haunted visitors from the foot of Serie A.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta BC vs. Hellas Verona, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

After suffering Europa League heartbreak in midweek, Roma must return to Serie A duty on Sunday evening, when they continue their faltering top-four quest at home to lowly Lecce.

Having been beaten by Bologna in an enthralling all-Italian contest, the capital club will stay at Stadio Olimpico for a crucial league fixture.

We say: Roma 2-0 Lecce

Although Roma have started leaking goals and are enduring their worst spell of the season, they can keep Champions League dreams alive by defeating limited Lecce.

Di Francesco lacks sufficient firepower to trouble his former club, while Gasperini will demand a prompt response to recent results.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Lecce, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Heading into the home straight, Serie A leaders Inter Milan aim to take another stride towards the Scudetto when they visit relegation-threatened Fiorentina on Sunday.

Inter will set off for Stadio Franchi amid a troubling run of results, but they remain favourites to claim the Italian title.

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Milan

Despite experiencing very different seasons, Serie A strugglers Fiorentina are actually in better form than league leaders Inter.

While that may give them hope of a rare success in this fixture, the Nerazzurri have had a full week to rest and should be primed to get back on track.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, including team news and possible lineups