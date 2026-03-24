Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana target £120m double swoop with Manchester City forward as plan B

By Axel Clody | 24 Mar 2026 08:32

Barcelona have identified their two summer transfer priorities. Deco and the club's hierarchy are already making their move.

It comes as no surprise that, according to Sport, Barcelona's two main priorities this summer are a left-footed centre-back and a striker. The former will fill the void left by Inigo Martinez's departure last summer — which was never adequately addressed — while the latter is intended to be Robert Lewandowski's long-term successor.

Barcelona go all in on Bastoni

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For both positions, Barcelona already have a clear first choice. In defence, it is Alessandro Bastoni; in attack, Julian Alvarez.

Regarding the Italian, there is universal admiration for his profile within the club — his technical quality for a centre-back is seen as a perfect fit, and he is viewed as a first-choice starter for the next decade.

The Inter Milan defender is under contract until June 2028, but the Catalan club believe they can negotiate his departure for around £51m (€60m). Barcelona have already held a positive meeting with Bastoni's agent, who appeared open to a move to Catalonia. Notably, according to the same source, Barcelona do not wish to include players in this deal or any other this summer.

Barcelona want Alvarez — but there is a catch

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Julian Alvarez is seen as the ideal striker to succeed Lewandowski, combining his goalscoring instincts with versatility across the entire forward line.

There are, however, two complications. The first concerns the Argentine's statistics, which have dipped this season and are generating some doubts within the sporting directorate.

The second — and arguably more significant — issue is the price. Atletico Madrid, who have already made clear they do not want to sell Alvarez to Barcelona, are understood to be demanding more than £68m (€80m) for their star man, while Barcelona are unwilling to exceed £60m (€70m). Should an agreement at that price or below prove impossible, the La Liga leaders will look elsewhere.

Marmoush as Plan B

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Still according to Sport, Barcelona have already identified their Plan B in Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian has not fully convinced at Manchester City, where he is regarded more as a super-sub than a starter. A departure for around £43m is being considered in the next window.

Barcelona view the Egyptian international as an affordable option who would suit Hansi Flick's system well, given his pace, versatility and technical quality.

It is worth noting that the signing of a striker is entirely separate from Lewandowski's situation — the Pole has not yet made a decision on his future and could remain at the club in a secondary role on a short-term, reduced-salary deal.