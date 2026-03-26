Preview: Senegal vs Peru - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Mar 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 00:39

Dethroned Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal look to put their off-field fiasco aside as they face Peru at the neutral Stade de France on Saturday for a friendly affair in preparation for the 2026 World Cup in June.

Despite recording a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in the chaotic AFCON final in January, the Lions of Teranga have since been stripped of the continental crown, with CAF ruling a 3-0 forfeit defeat against the West African nation.

Match preview

The circumstances of the 2025 AFCON final felt like poetic justice at the time after Senegal moved from feeling aggrieved by a late controversial penalty to securing victory through Pape Gueye’s thunderous extra time winner.

However, the Teranga Lions were subsequently stripped of the title, with CAF determining that Pape Thiaw and his players breached competition regulations by walking off the pitch prior to the spot kick, resulting in Morocco being declared champions.

While Senegal aim to appeal the decision, attention now turns to World Cup preparation, following a tightly contested two-team battle for a direct ticket in CAF's Group B, where they edged DR Congo by two points to seal a third consecutive appearance at the mundial and a fourth overall.

Currently 14th in the FIFA World Rankings, the Lions of Teranga enter Saturday’s friendly with strong momentum, having avoided defeat in their last seven matches (W6, D1), excluding the administrative forfeit.

However, results in exhibition fixtures have been mixed, with three defeats in their last four such matches, including a 2-0 loss to Brazil in November, although the 2021 AFCON winners responded emphatically by thrashing Kenya 8-0 three days later.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Peru, meanwhile, ended their own poor run last time out, claiming a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in December thanks to late goals from Piero Magallanes and Bassco Soyer.

That triumph brought an end to La Bicolor’s eight-match winless sequence (D3, L5) across all competitions, a spell that ultimately saw them miss out on World Cup qualification after finishing second from bottom in the CONMEBOL standings with just two wins from 18 matches (D6, L10).

Ranked 53rd in the FIFA World Rankings, Peru also face Honduras three days after Saturday’s contest and will view this fixture as an opportunity to build momentum and improve confidence.

Heading into the meeting with Senegal, Mano Menezes’s side can draw encouragement from a 1-0 victory in the only previous encounter between the nations, which came in a friendly back in 2011.



Senegal International Friendlies form:

D

W

L

L

L

W

Senegal form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

W

Peru International Friendlies form:

D

W

L

D

L

W

Peru form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Senegal will be without star forward Sadio Mane, who sustained an ankle injury during training with club side Al Nassr, though the Lions of Teranga still possess considerable attacking depth.

Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson is expected to lead the line, with Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye likely to provide support on the right, while Ismaila Sarr could feature on the opposite flank in Mane’s absence.

Idrissa Gueye holds the record for most appearances for Senegal with 128 caps and is set to anchor midfield once again, while the defence should be marshalled by captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

For Peru, veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is expected to start between the posts, while Marco Huaman could retain his place in defence after an encouraging debut against Bolivia.

Sporting Cristal midfielder Yoshimar Yotun currently shares the national appearance record with 130 caps, and Saturday’s fixture offers the chance to move clear at the top.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

E Mendy; A Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; L Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye; Ndiaye, Jackson, I Sarr

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Huaman, Garces, M Araujo, M Lopez; A Barco, Castillo; Yotun, Carrillo, Grimaldo; Valera

We say: Senegal 3-1 Peru

Senegal enter this encounter as clear favourites, and that gulf in quality should be reflected in the scoreline, although Peru may still find a way through, having scored in each of their last four matches.



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