AFCON news: Senegal stripped of Africa Cup of Nations title, Morocco declared winners in major controversy

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Mar 2026 23:04

Senegal have been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title after the Confederation of African Football ruled against them after an appeal by Morocco.

The 2025 AFCON final was won by the Lions of Teranga, with the national team beating tournament hosts Morocco 1-0 on January 18.

That match was marred by controversy after Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to come back to the dressing room after their opponents were awarded a late penalty.

Proceedings were delayed for 15 minutes, and Brahim Diaz would miss his spotkick, which would have put his side ahead in the closing stages of regulation time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board had initially ruled in favour of Thiaw's side after complaints from Morocco, but an appeals board has now ruled that Senegal had forfeited the game in that moment, and Morocco have been declared 3-0 winners.

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What did CAF say about its ruling?

CAF's ruling is sure to cause upset and distress in Senegal, though they did provide extensive reasoning for their decision.

In its ruling, the continent's governing body stated: "The appeal lodged by the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld. The CAF Disciplinary Board decision is set aside.

"The CAF Appeal Board further finds that the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations."

CAF also added that "all other motions or prayers for relief are dismissed", with its decision to award Morocco the AFCON title declared final.

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What next for Senegal and Morocco?

While CAF have put forward a final ruling, the winner of AFCON could still be disputed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Should Senegal lose their appeal at CAS, or if they do not take their case further, then Morroco will be able to savour more benefits.

Ismael Saibari was fined fined nearly £75,000 and banned for three games, but the appeals board removed the financial penalty and reduced his suspension to two matches, with one suspended.