AFCON news: Senegal and Morocco face CAF sanctions after Rabat final chaos

The chaotic Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final, won by Senegal against Morocco (1-0 a.e.t.) on Sunday, will not be without consequences. A day after a tense match marked by several controversial incidents, CAF have officially responded and opened the door to disciplinary sanctions.

In a statement released after the match, the continental governing body did not mince words:

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) condemns the unacceptable behaviour of certain players and officials during the final. CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate conduct during matches, particularly those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers."

CAF also stated that they are "reviewing all footage" and that the case will be referred to the relevant bodies so that "appropriate measures are taken" against those found guilty. In other words, both Senegal and Morocco are now in the firing line.

Senegal under threat after attempted walk-off

On the Senegalese side, it is primarily the incident following the penalty awarded to Morocco and the subsequent interruption of the match that poses a problem. Several Lions of Teranga players began leaving the pitch in protest, an initiative encouraged by their head coach Pape Thiaw, who has since apologised.

This gesture, perceived as a serious disruption to the smooth running of the final, could result in a heavy sanction for the Senegalese staff. Even though the players ultimately remained on the pitch, CAF could view this episode as an unacceptable attempt to pressure the refereeing team. The attempted pitch invasion by a section of supporters and clashes with stewards are also set to be sanctioned.

Morocco targeted over "towel" incident

On the Moroccan side, it is a scene as absurd as it is symbolic that is fuelling the controversy: the episode involving Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's famous towel. Towards the end of the match, several players, including Ismael Saibari, and Moroccan ball boys attempted to prevent the keeper from accessing his towel, used to dry his gloves.

Footage notably shows Achraf Hakimi throwing the towel behind the advertising boards, while others surrounded substitute goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf in an attempt to retrieve it. A scene deemed contrary to the spirit of fair play, made all the more ironic by the fact that Morocco were awarded the tournament's fair play prize.

Between refereeing disputes, touchline tensions, inappropriate gestures on the sidelines and a white-hot atmosphere in the stands, the Rabat final leaves a bitter taste from a disciplinary standpoint. CAF appear determined to send a strong message.

It remains to be seen whether sanctions will target specific individuals or the federations themselves. Already marred by numerous refereeing controversies, the tournament could conclude with major disciplinary decisions in the coming days.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.