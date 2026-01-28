Senegal vs. Morocco: Two Premier League stars facing CAF disciplinary hearing

By Axel Clody | 28 Jan 2026 11:27 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:44

Nine days after winning AFCON 2025, Senegal experienced a less joyful moment on Tuesday as they were called to appear before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee following the incidents that marred the final against Morocco in Rabat (1-0, a.e.t.).

Senegal had to answer, on one hand, for their temporary withdrawal from the pitch in protest following the penalty awarded to Morocco during added time in the second half, and on the other hand for the attempted pitch invasion by their supporters, 18 of whom have been referred to Moroccan courts for "hooliganism," notably following the serious injuries sustained by a steward.

Three Senegal figures in CAF's sights

"This procedure (before CAF) follows the match officials' reports as well as the complaints filed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation at the end of the AFCON Morocco 2025 final," the FSF recalled in a statement, adding that they were represented by lawyer Maitre Seydou Diagne.

The federation notably indicated that three members of the squad are particularly targeted by CAF: "Head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, as well as players Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, were duly heard and presented their defence."

CAF to rule on Senegal-Morocco within 48 hours

Thiaw, who apologised after the match, is paying the price for his key role in the initiative to leave the pitch. The exact charges against Sarr and Ndiaye have not been specified. The coach and the Premier League duo face a suspension of several matches, which could impact them at the 2026 World Cup, as well as a fine.

Reading this statement, it appears we are heading towards individual sanctions rather than large-scale sporting sanctions against Senegal (rumours mentioned punishments that could extend to stripping of the title or even exclusion from the World Cup), although caution remains warranted.

The suspense will soon come to an end. "The disciplinary body has reserved its decision and will notify its ruling within forty-eight hours, a deadline set by the President of the Panel," the statement concludes.