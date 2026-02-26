Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa will continue their Premier League campaign away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.
Unai Emery's side are third in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, while the hosts are 20th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.
WOLVES VS. ASTON VILLA
WOLVES
Out: Hwang Hee-chan (calf), Ladislav Krejci (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H Bueno; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane
ASTON VILLA
Out: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)
Doubtful: Alysson (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins