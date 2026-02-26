Premier League Gameweek 28
Wolves
Feb 27, 2026 8.00pm
Molineux Stadium
Aston Villa

Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Aston Villa will continue their Premier League campaign away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

Unai Emery's side are third in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, while the hosts are 20th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

WOLVES VS. ASTON VILLA

WOLVES

Out: Hwang Hee-chan (calf), Ladislav Krejci (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H Bueno; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane

ASTON VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Doubtful: Alysson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

