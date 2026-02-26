Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 20:00

Aston Villa will continue their Premier League campaign away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

Unai Emery's side are third in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, while the hosts are 20th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

WOLVES VS. ASTON VILLA

WOLVES

Out: Hwang Hee-chan (calf), Ladislav Krejci (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H Bueno; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane

ASTON VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Doubtful: Alysson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins