Wolves transfer news: Fer Lopez provides hint to future preference after Celta Vigo loan spell

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 10:33

Wolverhampton Wanderers prospect Fer Lopez has admitted that he has felt "very comfortable" since returning to Celta Vigo.

During the summer transfer window, Wolves committed to a deal in the region of £19.5m to sign the starlet from the La Liga club.

However, in the first half of the campaign, the 21-year-old made just four starts and eight substitute outings in all competitions.

A reunion with Celta Vigo on loan was facilitated in January, Lopez already playing more minutes in less than a month for the Spanish side than he did across five months at Molineux.

In an interview with Movistar+, the playmaker has acknowledged that he has enjoyed life back at Estadio de Balaidos "from the first minute".

Lopez hints at wanting Celta Vigo return

Prior to Thursday's Europa League fixture with PAOK, Lopez said: "I felt very comfortable from the first minute. It’s true that I’ve played a lot of minutes for the short time I’ve been here,” he said.

"I’m very happy, especially because in the first six months I didn’t get as many minutes and opportunities. The important thing is to win the game and keep adding minutes."

© Imago

He added: "We’re all friends, you can see it every day, on the field and in training. We all enjoy it. We want to win.

"That shows on the field; we’re a big family, we’re there for each other. I’m very happy to be here with all of them."

Lopez has a contract with Wolves until 2030. With Celta Vigo likely not in a position to pay a similar fee to what Wolves shelled out, complex negotiations are inevitable if a permanent transfer is discussed.

How many games has Lopez played for Celta Vigo?

Lopez has started all four of Celta Vigo's La Liga matches since his return, accumulating 323 minutes in the process.

Although his three outings in the Europa League have come from the substitutes' bench, he netted an incredible goal from distance with the outside of his boot in a 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade in January.

There is a 50-50 chance that Lopez could be back in the Midlands next month. Aston Villa will play either Celta Vigo or Lille in the last 16 of the Europa League.