Next Liverpool manager? Reds could hire 'unbelievable' 43y/o to replace Arne Slot

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Mar 2026 13:15

Liverpool could reportedly appoint Sebastian Hoeness as their next manager if they decide to part ways with Arne Slot in the coming weeks.

The Reds are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 matches, two points behind Aston Villa, who also have a game in hand.

A poor run of form has seen Liverpool fail to win in their recent league fixtures, with their top-four hopes suffering another setback following a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Having already lost 10 league games this season, their worst record in a decade, pressure is mounting on Slot, and his future is expected to come under scrutiny at the end of the campaign.

While Liverpool are likely to give him time until the end of the season, even in the event of a Champions League exit, failure to secure qualification for next season’s competition could bring an end to his tenure at Anfield.

Sebastian Hoeness emerges as a potential candidate for Liverpool?

© Imago / osnapix

According to Football Insider, Liverpool hold a strong admiration for Hoeness, who has built a growing reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young managers.

The 43-year-old has transformed VfB Stuttgart from relegation contenders into genuine Champions League challengers and has done an 'unbelievable' job.

However, the report also claims that Hoeness is not believed to be the club’s leading target at this stage.

Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Slot at Anfield?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Instead, Xabi Alonso is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Liverpool job should a change be made.

The former Liverpool midfielder remains a popular figure among supporters and is currently available after parting ways with Real Madrid earlier this year.

Alonso previously enjoyed a remarkable spell with Bayer Leverkusen, guiding them to their first Bundesliga title while completing an unbeaten league campaign.

His tactical approach is also seen as well-suited to maximising the potential of Florian Wirtz, who thrived under his management in Germany.