Preview: Oldham Athletic vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Mar 2026 11:15 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 11:23

One of the most in-form sides in the country lock horns with promotion hopefuls when Oldham Athletic play host to Notts County on Tuesday night in what is a huge League Two clash.

The Latics extended their unbeaten run to nine matches at the weekend with a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Harrogate Town, while the Magpies earned their second win of the week in emphatic fashion with a 5-2 triumph against Cheltenham Town.

Match preview

Following their promotion from the National League last season, Micky Mellon and his Oldham Athletic side would have targeted survival as their main objective, but they have comfortably surpassed those expectations with nine games remaining and sitting 28 points clear of the bottom two.

Their recent form has been particularly impressive, going nine games unbeaten in the league and putting themselves firmly in the conversation for a late push towards the playoff places, as they enter this midweek clash just four points adrift of the top seven.

Their good run of form was put under pressure by Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon, however, with Mellon's side coming close to conceding on a number of occasions in the opening 45 minutes.

However, the Scottish boss who recently signed a new two-year deal, made important changes in the second half as defender Jake Leake marked his first appearance for more than three months with a vital goal off the bench.

With confidence high and momentum building, Oldham will believe they can continue their surge and keep the pressure on the teams above them.

© Imago

As for the visiting side, Notts County, they are hoping to end the season in the League Two automatic promotion places after narrowly missing out on promotion to the third tier after painful playoff defeats last year.

With just eight games to go, Martin Paterson’s side currently sit in fourth position and just two points off the top three.

Their push to enter the top-three had taken a hit in recent weeks, with the Magpies losing two of their previous four before the weekend clash against Cheltenham Town.

However, Notts County ensured they followed up an emphatic 4-0 win during the week with another, scoring three times in the second half to confirm a 5-2 victory that continues to boost their bid for promotion.

That result means they have now scored nine goals in their last two matches, taking their tally to 65 for the season, with only Milton Keynes Dons finding the net more often in League Two.

These two come head-to-head for the second time this season, after the Magpies won 3-1 back in October and inflicted the Latics' first away defeat of the season.

Oldham Athletic League Two form:

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Notts County League Two form:

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Team News

© Imago

Oldham Athletic came through their weekend victory without any fresh injury concerns, and Mellon may be reluctant to make changes given the strong run of form, although Leake is pushing for a start after scoring on his return.

Captain Tom Pett is expected to anchor the midfield once again, while Welsh winger Jack Stevens will provide support out wide as the hosts look to maintain their momentum.

Notts County, meanwhile, will be forced into changes after sustaining injuries last time out.

Rod McDonald was replaced by Lucas Ness with 15 minutes to go and will be unavailble on Tuesday night.

Matthew Dennis, who has 14 League Two goals this season, has missed the last two games through injury and is likely to be out once again.

Oliver Norburn was sent off in dramatic fashion against Chesterfield two games ago, he returned to the bench on Saturday and could come into the starting XI here.

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Hudson; Leake, Daniels, Monthe, Robson; Drummond, Woods, Pett, Stevens; Fondop, Hammond

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Macari, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Palmer, Norwood, Jones; Grant, Jatta, Tangen

We say: Oldham Athletic 2-2 Notts County

The hosts will be hoping to make it 10 unbeaten on Tuesday night but will know they are up against it when they host the second-best attacking side in the division.

Evenly poised on paper, we expect that to show on the night, with the points being shared on the night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.