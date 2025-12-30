Preview: Notts County vs Accrington Stanley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 04:59

For their first League Two clash of 2026, promotion hopefuls Notts County will welcome Accrington Stanley to Meadow Lane for a potentially vital New Year's Day showdown.

The Magpies are looking for a first win in four games, while Stanley are hoping for a third victory on the bounce.

Match preview

Martin Paterson's Notts County missed out on ascension to the third tier in 2024-25, but they are on course for another shot at the playoffs at the turn of the year.

However, the Magpies' place in the top seven is at stake in midweek given that they sit sixth in the table with 39 points, just one point above eighth-placed Cambridge United.

On Monday, Paterson's side followed up a 2-0 defeat on the road against Chesterfield with a 1-1 draw against MK Dons, a particularly frustrating result considering that Tom Iorpenda had given County the lead in the first half.

In any case, dropping two points has increased the pressure on Thursday's hosts, who will be desperate to kick off the new year with a win, but fans will head to the ground wary of the fact that Notts have only triumphed in one of their last five home games.

Should the Magpies secure a crucial victory in midweek, then they may find themselves just one point short of third-placed Walsall and second-placed Swindon Town in a best-case scenario, though any other result could prove damaging to morale if Cambridge can take advantage.

© Imago

Meanwhile, John Doolan's Accrington finished 21st in League Two last season - closer in points to the relegation zone than the top half - but they are comfortable in mid-table at the halfway mark this term.

Stanley currently sit 16th in the fourth tier, though with just four points separating them from ninth-placed Fleetwood Town, they could yet make significant strides up the rankings across the remaining 23 matchdays.

In fact, Doolan's men come into this game on the back of consecutive victories (a 2-1 triumph over Barrow and a 1-0 win against Harrogate Town) and a third straight success would have supporters dreaming of a push for the playoffs in 2026.

Emboldening the visitors will be the fact that they have only lost one of their last five clashes on the road, though detractors would point out that the defeat came in Stanley's most recent away contest, as well as that they have won just twice on their travels in that stretch.

Three points on New Year's Day could give Accrington's campaign a positive direction, as well as lifting Accrington as high as 11th depending on results elsewhere.

Notts County League Two form:

Accrington Stanley League Two form:

Accrington Stanley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Notts County could be light in the centre of the park on Thursday, as loanee midfielder Jayden Luker - who has been out of action since the end of September - remains sidelined, and both Matt Palmer and Scott Robertson are doubts.

If the latter two are unavailable, then Tyrese Hall and Tom Iorpenda look set to operate in front of holding midfielder Oliver Norburn.

Winger Maz Kouhyar was forced off with an injury around the hour mark against MK Dons, and if he is not ready to make the XI on New Year's Day, then Kellan Gordon could take his place on the right.

As for Accrington, they are also potentially down a number of midfielders, including Charlie Hall and Conor Grant, while 19-year-old Joe Bauress is a doubt after missing the last two games, as is Liam Coyle, who was out through injury for the majority of December.

With that in mind, expect to see Isaac Sinclair partnered by Seamus Conneely on Thursday, flanked by wing-backs Connor O'Brien and Isaac Heath.

Further forward, striker Kelsey Mooney is unavailable, and the fitness of duo Tyler Walton and Paddy Madden is in question, though Charlie Caton should be on hand to start up top, supported by Shaun Whalley and Alex Henderson.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Roos; Macari, Platt, Bedeau; Norburn; Gordon, Hall, Iorpenda, Tsaroulla; Jatta, Dennis

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Love, Matthews, Ward; O'Brien, Conneely, Sinclair, Heath; Whalley, Henderson; Caton

We say: Notts County 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Notts County are still on course for a chance at promotion as things stand, but they ended 2025 in poor form, and given their lacklustre home record, they could drop more points on Thursday.

Stanley, on the other hand, closed out the year with consecutive victories, and considering that the visitors have proven resilient on the road, they look likely to claim at least another point in midweek.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.