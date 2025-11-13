Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Notts County and Harrogate Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Notts County play host to Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could see the club end the day at the top of the League Two table.

At a time when the home side trail the leaders by two points, Harrogate are down in 21st position at a time when they are one of the teams most out of form in the top four divisions.

Match preview

While Notts County fans would have had reservations about the appointment of Martin Paterson as head coach, the former Northern Ireland international is currently delivering in his role.

Despite the surprise exit to Brackley Town in the FA Cup first round, Notts County occupy third place in League Two, helped by a five-game unbeaten streak.

Either side of a 2-2 draw with second-placed Swindon Town, wins have been posted against Oldham Athletic, Barnet, Cambridge United and Cheltenham United.

Although each of those successes have come against teams outside of the top 10, County have built up a head of steam at a time when the top two have put together an indifferent run of form.

Notts County boast the second-best home record in the division, collecting 16 points from seven games at Meadow Lane and not losing in the league since August 9.

In sharp contrast, Harrogate have suffered five consecutive defeats in League Two to drop into the middle of a battle to avoid a return to the National League.

A total of 12 goals have been conceded during that run, which includes a 3-0 defeat at home to bottom-of-the-table Newport County.

Harrogate got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, yet you have to go back to September 27 for the last time that they prevailed in a game outside of that competition.

Two wins - including at seventh-placed Gillingham - have been posted on their travels in League Two, but Simon Weaver's team have conceded three goals in three of their most recent five away encounters.

Notts County League Two form:

L W W D W W

Notts County form (all competitions):

W D W D L W

Harrogate Town League Two form:

W L L L L L

Harrogate Town form (all competitions):

L L L L L W

Team News

Notts County will make at least one change courtesy of defender Jacob Bedeau serving a one-match ban for five yellow cards.

Matty Platt is expected to come into the side as a straight replacement with fellow centre-back Rod McDonald having been sidelined since October 25.

Matthew Dennis could be recalled in the final third ahead of Conor Grant.

Meanwhile, Harrogate forward Tom Cursons could earn his first League Two start of the season on the back of his two goals versus Newcastle Under-21s.

Although changes being made led to a win over a youthful Magpies side, Weaver may revert back to the team that started against Oldham.

Liam Gibson and Tom Hill both joined Harrogate's injury list during the first half of that fixture.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Roos; Macari, Ness, Platt; Tsaroulla, Iorpenda, Robertson, Bennetts; Dennis, Hall; Jatta

Harrogate Town possible starting lineup:

Oxley; Burrell, O'Connor, Faulkner, Slater; Morris, Evans; Duke-McKenna, Muldoon, Taylor; Cursons

We say: Notts County 3-1 Harrogate Town

With these two teams in contrasting form, there can surely only be one winner. Although Harrogate can play with a certain level of freedom, we expect Notts County to prove too strong in the final third across the course of the 90 minutes.

