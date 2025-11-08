Sports Mole previews Monday's League Two clash between Cheltenham Town and Notts County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cheltenham Town are enjoying a real resurgence under new boss Steve Cotterill and face a stiff test when they host promotion chasers Notts County on Monday.

Cheltenham are unbeaten in the league under Cotterill, having picked up three wins and one draw to climb out of the League Two relegation zone, while Notts County currently sit eighth and are also unbeaten in their last four league games.

Match preview

The Robins were bottom of the league after a woeful start to the season under Michael Flynn that saw them lose all but two of their opening nine matches.

Flynn was axed in September and things were looking stark for Cheltenham when they were thrashed 7-1 by Grimsby Town under caretaker boss Aaron Downes.

However, the return of club legend Cotterill for his second spell in charge appears to have galvanised them, and they have since beaten Fleetwood Town, Newport County and Walsall, in addition to drawing with Gillingham.

Cheltenham also knocked League One side Bradford City out of the FA Cup last week and will be full of confidence heading into Monday’s clash at Whaddon Road.

Notts County go into the game just five points behind league leaders Walsall with a game in hand, but they have suffered back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Although Martin Paterson’s side have picked up three wins and one draw in their last four league games, they were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by National League side Brackley Town and beaten 2-0 in the EFL Trophy by Manchester United Under-21s.

Much of their success in the league so far this season is down to their home form, with the Magpies boasting the best record in League Two with five wins, one draw and one loss.

However, their away record is disappointing in comparison, with two wins, two draws and three defeats.

Cheltenham Town League Two form:

LLWDWW

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

LDWWWW

Notts County League Two form:

WLWWDW

Notts County form (all competitions):

WWDWLL

Team News

Cotterill appears to have quickly settled on a regular starting lineup and Cheltenham have little in the way of injury concerns heading into the game.

Left-back George Harmon returned to action in the EFL Trophy last week, but Jonathan Tomkinson was preferred in the FA Cup and is expected to keep his place against Notts County.

Isaac Hutchinson is Cheltenham’s key player, with the midfielder’s four goals in nine games making him their top scorer.

Notts County are set to be without defender Rod MacDonald, who has missed their last two games after picking up an injury against Cambridge United.

Matty Platt returned from injury in the defeat to Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday and could make his first league start since August.

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Jude-Boyd, Wilson, Sherring, Tomkinson; Young, Stevenson, Hutchinson; Thomas, Bickerstaff, Archer

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Roos; Bedeau, Platt, Ness; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Palmer, Jones; Grant, Hall; Jatta

We say: Cheltenham Town 2-1 Notts County

Cheltenham are enjoying a real resurgence under Cotterill, while Notts County’s form has suffered a blow with their recent defeats to Brackley and Manchester United Under-21s.

Given Notts County do not have the greatest record away from home this season, we are backing Cheltenham to continue their rise and pick up a huge win.

