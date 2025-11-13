Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming for their first League Two win in three games, Tranmere Rovers welcome Cheltenham Town to Prenton Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts were seconds away from a well-earned point at Swindon Town last weekend, only to concede a 93rd-minute winner, while the Robins fell to a 2-1 defeat to high-flying Notts County.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Tranmere Rovers had hoped for a more stable campaign, but Saturday's hosts currently sit 18th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Rovers have won only three of their 15 league fixtures, drawing seven which is the joint-highest in the division, highlighting their ability to see tight games out.

They were close to a well-earned point away to Swindon Town, but a late strike from Munroe secured a dramatic win for Ian Holloway's side.

Andy Crosby's men have since played EFL Trophy football and got back to winning ways with goals from Patrick Brough and Joe Ironside helping them to a 2-1 win over Blackpool, offering some encouragement but knowing their league form remains inconsistent.

Although they will be pleased to have three wins from three in the EFL Trophy, their FA Cup journey came to an end in the first round and full attention will be on getting back to winning ways in the league, hoping to add some breathing space between them and the relegation zone.

On 20 September, Cheltenham Town were rock bottom with just four points from their opening nine games, and the club decided to part ways with manager Michael Flynn.

Ten days later, Steve Cotterill was announced as their new permanent manager, 23 years after he enjoyed a successful spell as their boss, and he has so far enjoyed life back in the Robins dugout.

Holding the reins for eight games so far, Cotterill boasts a healthy win rate of 50% and has taken 10 points from a possible 15 in the league, guiding them out of the relegation zone and also into the second round of the FA Cup.

Despite losing last time out, their upturn in form has been impressive with a key component down to their defence.

Defensive solidity has been key to their resurgence, with just three goals conceded in their last five league matches.

Should their good run continue in Merseyside on Saturday, the Robins could go as high as 17th and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Tranmere Rovers League Two form:

D L W D D L

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):

W D D L L W

Cheltenham Town League Two form:

L W D W W L

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

D W W D W L

Team News

Tranmere Rovers appear to have come away from their EFL Trophy game unscathed injury-wise, but changes are still expected to be made.

Lee O'Connor has missed the last few games through a recurring ankle injury and is expected to miss out again here.

In midfield, Welshman Josh Williams is due to miss the whole season after a pre-season ACL injury.

Charlie Whitaker returned to the side against Blackpool and could be selected to start on Saturday.

As for Cheltenham, Cotterill seems settled on his best lineup and have little in the way of injury concerns ahead of this game.

Coming away from the Notts County defeat with no further injuries, they could name the exact same XI once again.

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Murphy; McGowan, Smith, Brough; Norman, Kenneh, Smallwood, Finley, Patrick; Ironside, Jennings

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Broom, Sherring, Wilson, Tomkinson; Thomas, Young, Stevenson, Hutchinson, Archer; Bickerstaff

We say: Tranmere Rovers 0-2 Cheltenham Town

With the relegation zone remaining a little too close for comfort for both sides, a win here could be vital. However, with Cotterill getting off to a near perfect start since his return to Whaddon Road, we expect their good form to give them the edge in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



