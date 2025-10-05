Preview: Barrow vs Tranmere Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Barrow and Tranmere Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The SO Legal Stadium will be the backdrop for an all-League Two clash in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, when Barrow host Tranmere Rovers in Northern Group B.

The Bluebirds are hoping to make it three wins from four games, while Rovers are looking for their first victory in five.

Match preview

Andy Whing's Barrow kicked off their 2025-26 campaign with three consecutive defeats, and it would be fair to say that the opening weeks of their season were dire considering that they lost eight and won two of their first 10 matches across all competitions.

However, the Bluebirds seem to have found some stability ahead of this clash, producing a three-game unbeaten run, the first time that they have avoided defeat in back-to-back games this term.

On Saturday, Whing's side followed up a 1-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra and a 2-1 triumph over Crawley Town by earning a point in the league with a 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town.

Last time out in the EFL Trophy, Barrow were thrashed 5-0 by League One's Blackpool on September 16, and though they were up against higher-tier opposition, the manager will be disappointed that his team conceded twice in the first 12 minutes.

In any case, that loss has left the Bluebirds bottom of their group as the only club without a single point so far.

Desperate to get off the mark on Tuesday, Whing's men will draw confidence from the fact that they have taken four points from their two most recent games at the SO Legal Stadium, while also keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Meanwhile, Andy Crosby's Tranmere began their own season with a four-match undefeated run in League Two, winning two and drawing two, but they have only won one of their seven games since.

That being said, Rovers' resilience remains commendable, and after losing once across their last five fixtures in all competitions - three draws and one win - they will feel capable of adding to their tally.

This past Saturday, Crosby's side contrasted their 0-0 stalemate with Cambridge United by coming from behind in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Bromley that saw both coach Andy Woodman and centre-back Byron Webster sent off for the Ravens.

Back on September 9, Tranmere earned two points in the EFL Trophy by besting Nottingham Forest Under-21s 9-8 on penalties after a 2-2 full-time result, a total that has them second in Group B.

Hoping to solidify their spot in the top two on Tuesday, the visiting fans will be concerned that their club have only won two of their last 10 games on the road, though they have scored six goals during their three most recent away clashes.

Barrow EFL Trophy form:

Barrow form (all competitions):

Tranmere Rovers EFL Trophy form:

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

Barrow are set to be without midfielder Jack Earing this week after he was forced off with an injury early in the second half against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

In his absence, Regan Booty could partner Jordan Williams in the centre of the park, while Connor Mahoney and Isaac Fletcher support Tyler Walker up top.

Out wide, Tom Barkhuizen was also taken off injured in the same game, though Ben Whitfield should be ready to start on the right flank on Tuesday.

As for Tranmere, they are likely to be missing centre-back Jordan Turnbull after he picked up an injury and was replaced by Jayden Joseph before the interval against Bromley.

In his place, Cameron Norman may be asked to shift across to the right side of Rovers' back three, while Joseph operates just ahead of him out wide.

Barrow possible starting lineup:

Winterbottom; Jackson, Raglan, Shipley; Whitfield, Williams, Booty, Newby; Mahoney, Fletcher; Walker

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Barrett; Norman, Smith, Brough; Joseph, Blacker, Solomon, Harris; Davison, Jennings; Ironside

We say: Barrow 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Barrow are in much-improved form recently, and after picking up two wins from their last three games, they will feel confident of securing the points in midweek.

However, Tranmere's resilience is well-documented, and they will not surrender the result without pushing the Bluebirds hard.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



