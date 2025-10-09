Preview: Tranmere Rovers vs Barnet - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Tranmere Rovers and Barnet, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Saturday's clash between hosts Tranmere Rovers and Barnet at Prenton Park will have ramifications at both ends of the League Two table.

Tranmere held Bromley to a 3-3 stalemate on October 4 and are 18th with 11 points, whereas their opponents are 11th with 17 points following their 2-0 triumph against Accrington Stanley last Saturday.

Match preview

The hosts overcame 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to escape with a point when they encountered Bromley, and while they conceded three set-piece goals, they had only conceded once from dead-ball situations in their previous nine league games.

Tranmere ended a winless streak of four matches when they defeated Barrow 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, and it was their first win in regulation time in eight fixtures.

Boss Andy Crosby's side are five points and five places above the relegation zone, and though they are seven points and 11 places from the division's final promotion playoff spot, they boast the advantage of a game in hand on seventh-placed MK Dons.

The Rovers are averaging 1.6 goals per game in League Two having scored 16 in 10 fixtures, but while that figure is the sixth best in the fourth tier, they rank as the league's joint sixth worst defensive team having conceded 1.5 goals per match.

Tranmere have only emerged victorious in one of their five home fixtures in the league this term, losing once and settling for draws on three occasions.

Barnet only produced 10 shots inside the box compared to Accrington's 13, but the winners managed to generate five big chances while preventing their opponents from creating any of their own.

The visitors' extended their unbeaten streak to five games with that win, a period in which they achieved four victories when including their penalty shootout against Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on September 27.

It should be noted that the club are only four points behind third-placed Grimsby Town, who occupy the final automatic promotion spot, and a return to League One for the first time since 2000-01 should not be ruled out at this early stage of the season.

Dean Brennan's side have scored at least two goals in four of their past five in all competitions, and they have not been prevented from netting in their last 11.

At the other end of the field, the club have kept two clean sheets in the four clashes leading up to Saturday's game, and only four teams have conceded fewer goals per 90 in League Two (1.1).

The Bees are undefeated in their four most recent outings on the road in the fourth tier, getting the better of their opponents three times.

Team News

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett is currently training on grass after missing the start of the season due to a groin injury, though any minutes on the pitch this month are likely to be for the club's youth sides.

Richard Smallwood and Nohan Kenneh could be selected together in a double pivot on Saturday, and they will be expected to shield a three-man defence.

Centre-back Jordan Turnbull was subbed off against Bromley, and if he has not recovered in time for the weekend, expect Jayden Joseph to feature in his place.

Barnet may also have to make a change in the backline given Nikola Tavares was forced off the pitch against Accrington, and his absence could lead to starts in central defence for Daniele Collinge and Ollie Kensdale.

Striker Lee Ndlovu is likely to play ahead of a supporting cast featuring Ryan Glover, Callum Stead and Idris Kanu.

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Murphy; Smith, Joseph, Brough; Norman, Smallwood, Kenneh, Patrick; Davison, Solomon; Ironside

Barnet possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Senior, Collinge, Kensdale, Crichlow; Osadebe, Ofoborh; Glover, Stead, Kanu; Ndlovu

We say: Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Barnet

Barnet's defensive performances have been impressive this season, whereas the hosts have struggled at the back.

Though Tranmere Rovers will be confident they can find their way onto the scoresheet considering they boast a positive record in front of goal, they may ultimately be let down by their defence.

