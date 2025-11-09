Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting for first place in Northern Section Group B of the 2025-26 EFL Trophy, Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool close out the first round at Prenton Park on Tuesday night.

Both sides have already assured themselves of a place in the second round, although a seeded spot in the knockout draw is still on the line on November 11.

Match preview

From the outside, Tranmere and Blackpool may only have pride to play for on Tuesday evening, as Barrow and Nottingham Forest's Under-21s are no longer in contention to make the top two after playing all three of their group matches.

However, the section winners are seeded for the second-round draw, so the League Two hosts have an incentive to try to overturn a one-point deficit to the Tangerines, who sit at the summit of the group with six points to Tranmere's five.

Andy Crosby's men collected two of those points in an unforgettable opening battle with Forest Under-21s - whom they beat 9-8 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time - before coming from behind to sink Barrow 2-1 on matchday two.

Tranmere will therefore compete in the second round of the EFL Trophy for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, one of which saw them progress all the way to the final in 2020-21, when now-Premier League surprise package Sunderland overcame them in the final.

Crosby's side have hit a rough patch in the fourth tier heading into Tuesday night, though, as Saturday's 2-1 loss away to Swindon Town made it four games without a win for the hosts, who are just three points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

If Tranmere can retain their EFL status for next season, Blackpool may very well be joining them in the fourth tier of English football, as the Seasiders remain in deep danger in League One despite their recent revival.

The new manager bounce has been strong with the visitors since Ian Evatt replaced the sacked Steve Bruce in October, as the former Bolton Wanderers head coach has overseen a perfect three wins from three in the hotseat.

Either side of an FA Cup first-round triumph against Scunthorpe United, the former Premier League side have taken down Peterborough 2-1 and most recently Cardiff City 3-1 in the third tier, moving two points clear of the drop zone in the process.

The visitors are also safe in the knowledge that they need only avoid defeat to progress in the EFL Trophy as group winners, as even if Tranmere claim a bonus point via a penalty-shootout win after a draw, Evatt's side boast the superior goal difference.

However, Blackpool have only managed to secure one victory from their last nine games against Tranmere in all competitions, most recently falling to a 2-1 home loss in March 2020, where now-Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored their consolation goal.

Tranmere Rovers EFL Trophy form:

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):





L



W



D



D



L



L





Blackpool EFL Trophy form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):





L



W



D



W



W



W





Team News

While no Tranmere players are on the naughty step at present, Crosby himself was sent off in the dying embers of his side's loss to Swindon, shortly after Tuesday's hosts shipped a last-minute winner.

In terms of on-field matters, Tranmere are still plodding along without 21-year-old Welsh midfielder Josh Williams, who faces missing the entire campaign after suffering an ACL injury in pre-season.

Further back, Lee O'Connor missed Saturday's loss with a suspected recurrence of an ankle injury, one that will also sideline him for the visit of Blackpool.

Tranmere were also struck down by illness ahead of the Swindon defeat, which laid Billy Blacker and Sol Solomon low, while creator Charlie Whitaker is also struggling with an unspecified injury and is a doubt.

As for Blackpool, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been called up to represent Northern Ireland this month, but Franco Ravizzoli was always expected to get the nod in between the posts anyway.

Evatt was also dealt a double fitness blow in the recent win over Cardiff, as Hayden Coulson suffered a hip injury of unspecified severity, before Josh Bowler sustained a calf issue which will likely rule him out of this one.

Zac Ashworth and Emil Hansson will likely benefit from Coulson and Bowler's injuries to start for the away side, whose captain James Husband is still on the mend from a hamstring operation.

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Barrett; Brough, Smith, McGowan; Joseph, Kenneh, Lowe, Finley, Patrick; Dennis, Ironside

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Ravizzoli; Casey, Horsfall, Ihiekwe; Lyons, Honeyman, Upton, Ashworth; Banks, Hansson; Bondo

We say: Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Blackpool

Tranmere have consistently found the back of the net during their winless run - scoring in each of their last five games in all tournaments - but Crosby's defence remains a notable weakness.

Changes are likely on Blackpool's end given their League One situation, but the Evatt revolution should continue on Tuesday, when the Seasiders have our vote to prevail and seal top spot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email