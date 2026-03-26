Preview: Harrogate Town vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Mar 2026 11:42 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 11:54

Looking for just their second win in seven League Two matches, relegation-threatened Harrogate Town welcome high-flying Notts County to Wetherby Road on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides come into this clash having lost to the same opponent in their most recent outings, with the hosts falling to a 1-0 defeat against Oldham Athletic last weekend, while the visitors suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to the same side on Tuesday night.

Match preview

Surviving the drop last season by just nine points, Simon Weaver and his Harrogate Town side would have been hoping for a more comfortable campaign this time around.

However, with 39 League Two matches gone, the Sulphurites find themselves in the relegation zone and one point from safety after recording seven wins, nine draws and 23 defeats.

Harrogate showed signs of improvement towards the end of February with successive draws and a convincing 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Tranmere Rovers in March.

That momentum proved short-lived, however, as they were edged out 1-0 by Oldham Athletic in their latest outing, leaving them in a precarious position heading into the final stages of the season.

A major issue throughout the campaign has been their lack of attacking threat, with just 29 league goals scored, the lowest return in the division by some distance.

Only Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jack Muldoon have reached five goals, underlining their struggles in the final third and the need for improvement if they are to avoid the drop.

© Imago

As for Martin Paterson and his Notts County side, they find themselves at the opposite end of the table with ambitions of securing automatic promotion to England's third tier.

After 39 matches, the Magpies have recorded 21 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats, leaving them in fourth place and just two points adrift of Cambridge United who currently occupy third position.

Notts County would have hoped to be inside the automatic promotion places at this stage, but three defeats in their last six matches, against Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic, have slowed their progress and they now need to three points on Saturday,as well as results to go their way, in order to end the weekend back in the top three.

Paterson's side will also head into the 40th League Two game of the season with a point to prove after suffering their biggest loss of the season last time out.

Although taking on a side who are now 10 unbeaten, Notts County would not have expected such a defeat and will be determined to respond sooner rather than later to end the season strongly.

Paterson's men still boast one of the most dangerous attacks in the league, with 64 league goals scored, a tally bettered only by Milton Keynes Dons and a hugely contrasting record compared to their upcoming opponents.

Facing the lowest scorers in the league presents a golden opportunity for them to return to winning ways and strengthen their position in the race for automatic promotion.

Harrogate Town League Two form:

D D L L W L

Notts County League Two form:

L W L W W L

Team News

© Imago

Weaver will be forced into making changes ahead of this one after sustaining injuries in their latest clash.

Chanse Headman was replaced with 15 minutes to go because of an injury and will be unavailable this Saturday, with Lewis Cass is a likely candidate to replace the full-back.

There could also be changes in attack, with Duke-McKenna, the club's joint top scorer, pushing for a starting role in an attempt to provide more attacking threat.

Notts County, meanwhile, will also have to make changes to their starting XI after Oliver Norburn received a red card for the second time this month, meaning he will once again miss out

Rob McDonald is expected to be the only absentee through injury after coming off during the 5-2 victory over Cheltenham Town and subsequently missing the midweek trip to Greater Manchester.

Matthew Dennis, who has scored 14 league goals this season, returned to the bench last time out following an injury and could come into the starting lineup as Paterson looks to guide his side back to winning ways.

Harrogate Town possible starting lineup:

Gray; Cass, Heffernan, Gibson, Slater; Morris, Evans; Taylor, Hill, Duke-McKenna; Muldoon

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Macari, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Browne, Palmer, Jones; Grant, Jatta, Dennis

We say: Harrogate Town 0-3 Notts County

As the lowest scorers and the worst home side in the division, Harrogate Town will know they have an almighty task ahead of themselves if they are to pick up valuable points that could move them out of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, we do expect the visitors to showcase their quality and return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.