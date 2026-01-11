Preview: Stockport County vs Harrogate Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Jan 2026 17:18

Stockport County are hoping to reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy for the first time since 2007 when they take on Harrogate Town in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The hosts are in the midst of a promotion push in League One, while the visitors are fighting for survival in League Two.

Match preview

Stockport currently sit fourth in the League One table, just six points off the automatic promotion places, and they picked up a huge win over fifth-placed Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Benony Breki Andresson scored a 96th minute winner as Stockport ended a run of two games without a win, having started 2026 with a 0-0 draw at Northampton Town and a 1-0 defeat to Reading.

Stockport reached the Round of 16 in the EFL Trophy by finishing second in their group and then beating Crewe Alexandra on penalties in the Round of 32 last month.

The Hatters do have a strong record at home so far this season, suffering just four defeats at Edgeley Park across all competitions, and they have not lost to Harrogate since 2019.

© Imago

Harrogate are 43 places below Stockport, with Simon Weaver's side currently second bottom in League Two having failed to pick up a win in their last 15 league games.

The Sulphurites have enjoyed much more success in the EFL Trophy though, winning all four of their games so far against Mansfield Town, Huddersfield, Newcastle United Under-21s and Blackpool.

Harrogate drew 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra in the league on Saturday to end a four-match losing run and climb off the bottom of the table, with Tom Cursons netting a 93rd minute equaliser.

Weaver said after the game that he felt his side looked like a "different team", having welcomed back a number of players from injury, and he is hopeful they can start picking up more positive results in their bid to avoid getting relegated to the National League.

Harrogate will be hoping to keep up their 100% record in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for only the second time in their history.

Stockport County EFL Trophy form:

WLDD

Stockport County form (all competitions):

WLWDLW

Harrogate Town EFL Trophy form:

WWWW

Harrogate Town form (all competitions):

DLLLLD

Team News

© Imago

Stockport are still missing the likes of Lewis Bate, Callum Connolly, Arttu Hoskonen and Tyler Onyango through injury, while Nathan Lowe has returned to parent club Stoke City after suffering a leg injury.

Josh Stokes could make his first start for the club after joining on loan from Bristol City, while Andresson could replace Jack Diamond out wide after his goal against Huddersfield.

Corey Addai is also set to start in goal ahead of Ben Hinchliffe, having featured in three of Stockport's four EFL Trophy games so far, and Kyle Wootton is likely to continue up front.

Harrogate are not expected to make many changes after their draw against Crewe, with Bryn Morris, George Thomson and Reece Smith set to continue in midfield.

Cursons could replace Shawn McCoulsky up front after his goal against Crewe, while Warren Burrell may start alongside Anthony O'Connor and Grant Horton in defence.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Hunt, Hills, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Osborn; Fevrier, Stokes, Andresson; Wootton

Harrogate Town possible starting lineup:

Oxley; Horton, O'Connor, Burrell; Cass, Thomson, Morris, Smith, Evans; Cursons, Bennett

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Harrogate Town

Stockport have been very strong at home this season and they should have enough quality to beat Harrogate.

