Leeds United transfer news: Transfer 'looks off' for Whites defender this summer

By Carter White | 11 Jan 2026 17:10

Werder Bremen are reportedly set to snub the chance to buy Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at the Bundesliga club, meaning that he is out of sight and probably out of mind for Daniel Farke.

The German's team suffered a dramatic defeat in their latest Premier League contest, losing 4-3 at Newcastle United.

Leeds have since responded with a 3-1 success in the FA Cup at Championship side Derby County, booking a spot in the last 32 of the competition.

The Yorkshire club will find out their opponents for the fourth round during the draw scheduled for Monday (January 12) evening.

Werder Bremen 'unlikely' to sign Wober permanently

According to German outlet BILD via Sports Witness, Werder Bremen are close to reaching a decision regarding the long-term future of Wober at the club.

The report states that the Bundesliga outfit are 'unlikely' to sign the Austrian on a permanent deal at the conclusion of the campaign.

Wober is currently on loan at Bremen until the end of the term, but has struggled immensely with staying fit.

The centre-back managed just 79 minutes of competitive action in August before picking up a muscle injury.

Wober returned to the pitch for a friendly match in December but almost instantly suffered a major thigh problem.

Wober's fading World Cup dreams

A 31-time international for Austria since making his debut in 2017, Wober will be targeting appearances at the World Cup in June.

However, the 27-year-old's injury problems are putting him at risk of being seriously undercooked in terms of fitness for the North America tournament.

Featuring just nine times for Leeds over the past two seasons, Wober's time at Elland Road will surely come to an end this summer.