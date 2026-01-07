Newcastle United 4-3 Leeds United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Harvey Barnes nets winner in Premier League classic

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 22:41

Newcastle United beat Leeds United 4-3 at St James' Park on Wednesday night in a Premier League classic.

Leeds opened the scoring through Brenden Aaronson, who struck from the edge of the box after Dominic Calvert-Lewin won possession high up the pitch after the half-hour mark.

The Magpies equalises minutes later after Nick Woltemade set up Harvey Barnes for a finish inside the box, though Calvert-Lewin restored the visitors' lead just before half time from the penalty spot.

Joelinton nodded home a delivery into the box from Lewis Miley less than 10 minutes after the break, but Aaronson netted with three minutes of regular time remaining.

However, a stoppage-time penalty from Bruno Guimaraes and a last-minute strike from Barnes in the 112th minute ensured the Magpies claimed all three points.

The result left Newcastle in sixth place with 32 points, whereas Leeds end the night in 16th place with 22 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

Newcastle's quest for the top four is back on track considering they are only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Eddie Howe will be concerned that his side looked so porous defensively, and there will be a number of question marks about his defenders, but he can be forgiven for wanting to savour his team's three points.

Daniel Farke's men might have lost, but they proved once again that they are ready to fight for Premier League survival.

The visitors should have won considering they led three times at St James' Park, but they should not let their loss distract from what has been a positive winter period.

Leeds cannot take safety for granted, though the struggles of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham United will almost certainly mean they can afford to drop numerous points between now and the end of the season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

14th min: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United) goal ruled out

Fabian Schar challenges Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri for the ball, and though the Newcastle man takes advantage of the shot-stopper spilling possession, his nudge is enough for the referee to award a foul.

Newcastle think they should be in front!

Brenden Aaronson goal vs. Newcastle United (32nd min, Newcastle United 1-0 Leeds United)

This finish from Brenden Aaronson ?‍? pic.twitter.com/M7aIbPMay9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Dominic Calvert-Lewin wins possession high and plays through to Brenden Aaronson, who strikes quickly from just outside the box into the bottom-left corner.

Excellent work by Leeds!

32nd min: Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United (Harvey Barnes)

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anthony Gordon keeps the ball alive in Leeds United's box, playing towards Nick Woltemade, who sets up Harvey Barnes for a finish near the penalty spot.

Barnes strikes low and scores!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Newcastle United (45 + 5th min, Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin restores Leeds' lead from the penalty spot! ? pic.twitter.com/mNLxvsl0X4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Malick Thiaw handles the ball in the penalty area and concedes a penalty, and Calvert-Lewin steps up to take it before converting into the bottom-right corner, sending Nick Pope the wrong way.

Leeds ahead!

Joelinton goal vs. Leeds United (54th min, Newcastle United 2-2 Leeds United)

The ball from Guimaraes and the header from Joelinton ?‍?



A Brazilian link-up pulls Newcastle back level! pic.twitter.com/mXxpMCc94v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Lewis Miley approaches the box from the right and pokes the ball into the danger zone, where Joelinton rises to meet the delivery, glancing it into the bottom-left corner.

Great improvisation from Miley!

Brenden Aaronson goal vs. Newcastle United (87th min, Newcastle United 2-3 Leeds United)

Brenden Aaronson doubles his tally as Leeds go in front AGAIN at St James' Park! ? pic.twitter.com/6CYg8QFRU0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Leeds catch Newcastle out as the hosts try to counter, and they quickly work the ball to Aaronson, who dribbles on the right side of the box before sending his effort low into the left side of the net.

The visitors have surely won it!

Bruno Guimaraes goal vs. Leeds United (90+1st min, Newcastle United 3-3 Leeds United)

It's 3-3! Bruno Guimaraes converts from the spot in stoppage-time! ? pic.twitter.com/RUoZULZaN7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

The ball strikes Aaronson's hand and a penalty kick is awarded to Newcastle, and Bruno Guimaraes goes down the middle to net his side's third.

What a game!

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Leeds United (90+12th min, Newcastle United 4-3 Leeds United)

Harvey Barnes puts an end to an all-time Premier League CLASSIC! ? pic.twitter.com/nUMyrjeya9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Sven Botman knocks the ball down to Harvey Barnes, who instinctively turns before smashing the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Newcastle have won it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARVEY BARNES

© Imago / Every Second Media

An attacker was always likely to be given man of the match after Wednesday's classic, and Newcastle's Harvey Barnes is a deserving recipient after his stoppage-time winner.

The winger scored twice against Leeds, and he proved potent in the box, registering the most touches in the penalty area of any player on the pitch.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 63%-37% Leeds United

Shots: Newcastle United 18-14 Leeds United

Shots on target: Newcastle United 8-6 Leeds United

Corners: Newcastle United 8-4 Leeds United

Fouls: Newcastle United 11-10 Leeds United

BEST STATS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now scored seven Premier League goals against Newcastle.



The joint-most he has scored against a single opponent in the competition alongside Crystal Palace. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uK05URgHZh — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 7, 2026

102 - Harvey Barnes 102nd-minute goal for Newcastle against Leeds (101:48) is the latest winner on record (from 2006-07) scored in a Premier League match. Bedlam. pic.twitter.com/qk0b6Tfoi7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2026

3 - Leeds United against Newcastle tonight is only the sixth time ever that a side has taken the lead on three separate occasions in a Premier League match but gone on to lose, and first since Leeds again against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2022. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/v0wQLs6SNx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle United will take on Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday, before playing playing Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of their semi-final tie in the EFL Cup.

Leeds United travel to play Derby County in the FA Cup on Sunday, and they will then welcome Fulham to Elland Road in the Premier League on January 17.