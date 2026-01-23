Newcastle vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 15:07 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 15:06

Top-four and title outsiders collide on Sunday afternoon, when Newcastle United and Aston Villa lock horns at St James' Park in gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Both the Magpies and the Villans come into the fascinating battle on the back of continental triumphs, as Eddie Howe's men took down PSV Eindhoven 3-0 in the Champions League, before Unai Emery's men edged out Fenerbahce 1-0 in Europa League action.

Newcastle's success came at a significant cost with the loss of Bruno Guimaraes to an ankle injury, though, and the hosts sit 10 points worse off than their visitors in the Premier League table after their goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

However, the Lions have also lost their way ever so slightly in recent weeks, only winning one of their last four Premier League matches to slip seven points behind leaders Arsenal and remain level with second-placed Manchester City.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 176

Aston Villa wins: 60

Draws: 40

Newcastle wins: 76

A regular fixture in the top flight ever since the late 1800s, Aston Villa and Newcastle United met for the 176th time across all competitions when they clashed at Villa Park in the Premier League in August 2025.

The opening-weekend fixture was a largely uneventful affair, finishing goalless.

The Magpies hold the overall bragging rights by a fair distance, though, as they have come out on top in 76 of their previous 176 clashes with Villa, who have won 60 scraps of their own, and the two outfits have battled to a draw on 40 occasions.

Newcastle have streaked further clear in the head-to-head column in recent years, having largely asserted their dominance over Aston Villa with five wins from their last eight encounters, prevailing in three in a row before April 2025.

The Magpies also scored at least three goals in each of those Premier League victories; 5-1 at home in August 2023, 3-1 at Villa Park in January 2024 and 3-0 at St James' Park on Boxing Day 2024.

However, Villa's first win in that seven-match sequence was an equally emphatic one - 3-0 on their own patch in April 2023 - and there have been a whopping 25 goals scored across the last six Premier League meetings between the two clubs.

That 3-0 success for the Lions is just one of five that they have managed in their last 24 clashes with Newcastle across all competitions, though, and both sides have one over each other in FA Cup finals.

Indeed, Aston Villa conquered Newcastle 2-0 in the 1905 showpiece thanks to two Harry Hampton goals, but the Magpies got their revenge 19 years later, winning by the same scoreline in the final of the 1923-24 edition at Wembley.

Hampton netted 11 times in meetings between Aston Villa and Newcastle, only below two other Lions strikers in Joe Bache (13) and Billy Walker (12) for the most documented all-time goals in this particular fixture.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 16, 2025: Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2025: Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Newcastle 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2024: Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2023: Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2023: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2022: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2021: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2021: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jun 24, 2020: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2019: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 20, 2017: Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa (Championship)

Sep 24, 2016: Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle (Championship)

May 07, 2016: Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2015: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2015: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 23, 2014: Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2014: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 16, 2025: Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2025: Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Newcastle 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2024: Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2023: Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2023: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2022: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2021: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)