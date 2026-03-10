Aston Villa lineup vs. Lille: Predicted XI for Europa League last-16 first leg tie

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 17:36

Aston Villa could be without seven players for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg clash with Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and Andres Garcia (thigh) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Ross Barkley is ineligible after being omitted from the club’s Europa League squad.

Matty Cash recently underwent scans on a calf problem sustained in last weekend’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, and a late call is set to be made on his availability, while John McGinn (knee) and Harvey Elliott (unspecified) is also a doubt.

Head coach Unai Emery is expected to name a strong starting lineup, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings. Lamine Bogarde or Victor Lindelof could play at right-back if Cash is not fit, while Lucas Digne will push Ian Maatsen for a start at left-back.

Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz are the most likely duo to start in centre-midfield, while Morgan Rogers - without a goal in his last five matches - is set to operate in an advanced central role.

Ollie Watkins is expected to start over Tammy Abraham as the central striker, while Jadon Sancho and new recruit Alysson will both be hoping to force their way into the first XI at the expense of Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia on the flanks.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins