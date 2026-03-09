Aston Villa transfer news: Premier League side 'particularly keen' to sign Juventus star in surprising cut-price deal

By Darren Plant | 09 Mar 2026 11:54

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Juventus forward Jonathan David as a potential summer transfer target.

Unai Emery is currently focused on trying to secure Champions League football for 2026-27, a target that has become more difficult after recent defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

However, as well as still sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table, Villa are in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Nevertheless, regardless of how Villa fare in that particular quest, they face another transfer window where they may have to work hard to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

That is despite the money that they are expected to receive through Donyell Malen completing a permanent transfer to Roma, providing that he makes enough appearances to activate a buy-clause.

© Imago

Villa to target bargain deal for Canada international

According to Calciomercato, Villa are contemplating whether to make a formal approach for David, who has endured a mixed first campaign in Turin.

The 26-year-old has contributed seven goals and five assists from his 38 appearances in all competitions.

Canada star David has found himself in and out of the starting lineup, though, and is not necessarily viewed as first choice.

While his versatility is an obvious plus, Juventus are allegedly open to cashing in on the player, who is also open to a transfer away from the Serie A giants.

Juventus are said to be prepared to consider proposals in the region of €15m (£12.99m) and €18m (£15.99m).

That is a consequence of David having been signed on a free transfer from Lille, subsequently meaning that Juventus can make pure profit from a sale.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Jonathan David signing for Aston Villa makes sense

Given Villa's financial constraints, acquiring a player who can play across a number of positions is preferred.

Similarities can be made between David and Malen, players who would not expect to dislodge Ollie Watkins or Tammy Abraham from a central-role, yet could start in the other three attacking positions and provide cover.

Furthermore, Villa and Juventus are no strangers to conducting business. Douglas Luiz, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior have all transferred between the clubs since the summer of 2024.